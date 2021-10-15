Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 ending could mean the beginning for Chapter 3 & a new map

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 could be the end of the present reality, and the beginning of Chapter 3. Now, although Chapter 1 does have 10 seasons, that may not be the case this time around.

While there is no hard evidence from Epic Games or proof of the same from leaks, there are indeed a lot of hints. Knowing how much the developers love teasing fans, titbits of information suggest that the end of Fortnite Season 8 could indeed be the beginning of Chapter 3.

Possible reasons why the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 could be the beginning of Chapter 3

As mentioned above, although there are no hard facts, there are few hints that are undeniably too plausible to be a coincidence. Nonetheless, readers should take all of these with a pinch of salt.

1) Just a few more pages

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass has perhaps some of the most impressive cosmetics that have ever been added to the game. Alongside hyped up Item Shop rotations, it's almost as if Epic Games is bringing out everything for one last goodbye.

While that may just be a feeling, an emote called "Page Turner" sheds a bit of light on why Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 may be the last in the series. The description of the emote reads: "Just a second, I'm almost at the end of the chapter."

Given how Epic Games loves teasing the community, the description may be more than just good wordplay, and may indeed be a hint that the current Season is the last in the Chapter.

2) The Last Reality?

Timeless Order @timelessorder Fortnite's storytelling can be resumed to "Show, don't tell—then, show and tell."So yes, just as the Cube returned after leaving us with more questions than answers, expect things like The Last Reality or Singularity to make a return very soon. #FortniteCubed Fortnite's storytelling can be resumed to "Show, don't tell—then, show and tell."So yes, just as the Cube returned after leaving us with more questions than answers, expect things like The Last Reality or Singularity to make a return very soon.#FortniteCubed

"The Last Reality" aka the purple aliens were defeated, but no one really knows what their purpose was. Do they terraform planets for their own needs, or destroy realities as some sort of vendetta against the Imagined Order?

While the "why" is unknown, what's intriguing is the fact that the description of the Victory Royale umbrella for the current season is "Umbrella of The Last Reality".

Again, much like the clever wordplay in the description of the Page Turner emote, Epic Games could indeed be saying that this is the last reality for the current season.

3) There's no way to salvage the island

FaZe Clan @FaZeClan 2 years ago today, we saw the original Fortnite map for the last time 2 years ago today, we saw the original Fortnite map for the last time https://t.co/nf8bbWSvYB

The island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is presently in ruins. There's no easy way to frame this except by saying that the island is done for. Even with the IO trying to rebuild the land following the alien invasion, there are now giant sentient cubes spreading corruption at an alarming rate.

The island is dying, and there's no way the IO or The Foundation can fix this. In retrospect, if the Mothership's beam knocked out The Foundation for an entire season, what can he do against the powerful Cube Queen?

By all accounts, the island has to be changed sooner rather than later, bringing in a new map. This can only be done if Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 ends and Chapter 3 begins. With so many plot holes starting to build up, the island and Epic Games need to start over before it's too late.

Conclusion

Will everything end in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8? Probably not. Given that the developers have begun testing version 19.00, it's unlikely that Epic Games will jump directly to Chapter 3.

Even if "19.00" is just a placeholder rather than the actual name, there's too much in terms of storyline and lore to cram into the current season. Given that they are essential to the story, it's highly unlikely that this is the end.

While speculation may be riding high, and even if players want a new island to magically spawn out thin air, that won't be possible. Donald Mustard has previously stated that Fortnite's storyline will continue for years to come; therefore, it's more than likely there is a proper plan for future Seasons after this one.

Also Read

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sabine Algur

LIVE POLL Q. Will Chapter 3 begin after Fortnite Season 8 ends? Not a chance. Not sure. 4 votes so far