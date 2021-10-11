Top 5 Fortnite Battle Pass skins that were almost impossible to unlock

Fortnite Battle Pass skins are challenging to unlock as they require gamers to grind a massive amount of XP in the game. Over the years, Epic has introduced several methods to earn XP and unlock these in-game items, but unlocking a Fortnite Battlepass skin was even more difficult a few seasons back.

The Battle Pass serves as one of the primary sources of acquiring Fortnite skins, and gamers heavily rely upon it to own special exclusive cosmetics in the game.

This article will reveal the 5 Fortnite Battle Pass skins that were almost impossible to unlock.

Fortnite Battle Pass skins that are owned by only a few gamers

1) Omega

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4, the Omega outfit was placed in Tier 100 of the Battle Pass. Even though it might seem that the cosmetic was easy to get hold of, it was extremely difficult to grind the requisite XP required to unlock it.

As a result of which, the Omega skin is one of the rarest in the game and only a handful of players own it.

2) Ragnarok

Another Fortnite Battle Pass skin that was quite impossible to unlock was the Ragnarok cosmetic. It was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5, and gamers who reached tier 100 were able to unlock it in the game.

This cosmetic came with a handful of customizable styles that were unlocked by completing the Ragnarok Challenges in the game.

3) Black Knight

The concept of Battle Pass was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2 and the real deal of grinding XP started from that season. The Black Knight is one of the rarest cosmetics in the game, and only a select few Loopers own this item in it.

The real reason behind this cosmetic being a rare item was due to the fact that it was unlocked in Tier 70 of the Battle Pass of Season 2. Since it was quite a great deal to grind the XP required, it remained beyond the reach of most of the gamers who used to play Fortnite back then.

4) The Reaper

The Season 3 Fortnite Battle Pass skin was revealed to be The Reaper. This cosmetic was a part of the Hired Gun Set. Gamers were absolutely mesmerized with this cosmetic and everyone wanted to own this outfit in the game.

Unlocking this Fortnite Battle Pass skin wasn't easy as it was placed in tier 100 and required quite a huge amount of XP. Only a few players were lucky enough to unlock a skin that is rarely seen in the game now.

5) Squad Leader

The Squad Leader was available as Tier 87 cosmetic of the Fortnite Battle Pass for Season 4. Although some of the Loopers unlocked this outfit and closed down upon the Omega skin, yet it was quite difficult to unlock as grinding XP was still a tedious task back then. The rewarded XPs were paltry, and hence gamers had to play the game day in day out to reach the required XP.

Also Read

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi