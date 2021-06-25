Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is here, and players are getting to witness new collabs and fresh skins making their way into the game. Fortnite is known for its outlandish collabs and unique skins that are added every now and then.

Epic has a unique way of bringing in new skins into Fortnite. Instead of bombarding loopers with new skins, Epic has a unique way of rotating the skins in the store, bringing in some while removing others.

This paid off quite well, as players have been trying to get their hands on these skins as soon as it is launched. While some skins left a mark on players, some were forgotten. This article will focus on 5 forgotten Fortnite skins that took ages to unlock.

5 cool, forgotten skins in Fortnite

1) Omega Skin

The Omega skin was introduced in Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass. It was a Legendary Fortnite Outfit from the Omega set and the first Progressive Outfit in the game. To get this skin, loopers needed to reach the Tier 100 of the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Players could also complete Omega Challenges to unlock Omega Styles. It took a considerable amount of time to complete the whole set, and now it isn't anywhere as famous or talked about in Fortnite.

"Omega" is the Battle Pass Tier 100 skin #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/mH9hz4KQk6 — Fortnite News (@fnbrExpress) May 1, 2018

2) Ragnarok Skin

The Season 5 Battle Pass saw the arrival of Ragnarok skin in Fortnite. The skin was unlockable once the players reached the Tier 100 of the Battle Pass. This Legendary Fortnite Outfit was from the Harbinger set.

The skin also had various unlockable and selectable styles that players could access by gaining 500,000 XP. This skin has lost its place among the slew of other skins in Fortnite.

3) Sugarplum Skin

The Sugarplum skin was added to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 7. It was a part of the Epic Outfit, and players could purchase it from the Item Shop for 1500 V-Bucks. That is a lot of V-Bucks for a skin that is now nowhere to be seen or heard of in the game.

The skin was last made available 173 days ago, along with the Flutterfrost Back Bling.

Sweeter than sweet 🧚



Grab the Sugarplum Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/zH8NXpSkig — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 11, 2019

4) Moisty Merman Skin

Epic Games introduced the Moisty Merman skin back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4. The Legendary outfit that was released on May 25th, 2018. The Season 4 theme was a little all over the place. Part of it was based on superheroes, while the other part was enactment on movies.

The skin cost 2,000 V-Bucks when it was listed on the Item Shop. The skin was developed on the monster from the 1954 movie "Creature from the Black Lagoon."

Risky Reels presents: Monster from the Mire!



Take action with the new Moisty Merman Outfit and Director's Cut Pickaxe in the Item Store now. pic.twitter.com/LLNXq5lgh9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 25, 2018

5) Dire Skin

Last but surely not least on this list is the Dire skin from Fortnite. This Legendary Outfit was a reward from Tier 100 of Season 6 Battle Pass. Players could also get the Wolfpack and the Back Bling that comes with Dire by finishing 5 out of 8 Dire challenges.

Players needed to complete challenges for unlocking this skin in Season 6. It costs 950 V-Bucks if and when available on the Item Shop.

My, what big teeth. 🐺



Mythic Dire Jonesy is joining the fight to Save the World as a Werewolf Ninja hero! pic.twitter.com/1NGDcowOjl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 9, 2018

