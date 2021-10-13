Fortnite admits to copying Among Us and offers a collaboration

Fortnite tacitly admitted copying the viral Among Us game via a recent tweet in a sudden turn of events. Developers released the Impostors mode in Fortnite a while ago, which quickly became the most popular LTM. It is also a great way to earn XP in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Even though it is evident that the Impostors LTM was inspired by Among Us, Epic Games never officially credited InnerSloth. However, the official Fornite handle tweeted at Inner Sloth recently and offered a collaboration.

Fortnite x Among Us coming soon

It all began when developers recently announced that updates for the Impostors mode arrived with 18.20. For the first time, they tagged Among Us and admitted that the indie multiplayer game inspires the popular mode.

Moreover, Epic Games has requested an official collaboration with Inner Sloth. The Among Us handle replied to the announcement as well. Soon, this conversation escalated into a fully-fledged discourse.

Fortnite @FortniteGame @AmongUsGame Big fans! We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime? @AmongUsGame Big fans! We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?

From the looks of it, InnerSloth is equally interested in collaborating with Epic Games.

The entire conversation is naturally pre-planned. Accordingly, it is safe to assume that developers of both titles plan something grand with this upcoming project.

What to expect from the potential Among Us x Fortnite crossover

While Fortnite is one of the biggest battle royale games globally, Among Us took the internet by storm in 2020. Naturally, fans have sky-high expectations from this collaboration.

An Impostors LTM mode is already available to players. Hence, only new maps/tasks/mechanics can be added to the mode at the moment. But it is unlikely that Epic Games would have teased such a public crossover for something this minimal.

So the game will have new cosmetic items based on Among Us. However, developers can also introduce customization options for skins such as hats, buddies, and more.

The community has also come up with some great ideas. Epic Games can certainly take inspiration from them as well.

The Among Us skins might drop during Chapter 2 Season 9. For now, the battle royale title is celebrating Halloween via Fortnitemares 2021 and the Item Shop is full of spooky offers.

