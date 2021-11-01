Top 7 things players can expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 is rumored to begin during the first week of December. With speculation and anticipation building, the community is hyped by the new possibilities.
From brand new characters, in-game mechanics to weapons and cosmetics. There's no telling what the developers will add to the game. Nevertheless, based on leaks and rumors, there are conclusions that can be drawn.
7 things that players can expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 3 - Maps, Mechanics, and more
1) New Map
A new map will be presented in Fortnite Chapter 3. Currently, one concept map in particular has drawn a lot of attention. It is rumored to be based on the actual upcoming map. If this is indeed true, players can expect to see a rich and diverse landscape this time around.
2) Sliding Mechanics
A new movement type named "Sliding" may be added to the new Chapter. The mechanic has been in development for some time and was first teased in the Fortnite Season 8 trailer.
3) Weapon Mods
Weapon mod mechanics were first leaked towards the end of 2020 but nothing came of it. With Fortnite Chapter 3 just beyond the horizon, the developers may finally add the mechanics to the game. Once implemented, players will be able to swap out attachments for all weapons.
4) Unreal Engine 5
It can be said with confidence that Fortnite Chapter 3 will be utilizing Unreal Engine 5. Modding tools have already been rolled out for the same and only the game itself is yet to make the transition. Players can expect more dynamic graphical features once the switch is made.
5) New Battle Pass
Battle Passes are an important aspect of the game. They provide exclusive cosmetics, V-Bucks, and other bonus content. With Battle Stars back on the table, it'll be interesting to see how developers improve upon this feature in the new Chapter.
6) Foundation Skin
Since first being showcased in Season 6, The Foundation has been on the players' wishlist ever since. After defeating Batman Who Laughs and returning to the island, The Foundation is once more within the loop. Though the chances are slim, his outfit may finally arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3.
7) Geno and the Sisters
The Geno and the Sisters play a vital role in the storyline. They control the Imagined Order and thus the Zero Point itself. Based on rumors, players will finally catch a glimpse of them in Fortnite Chapter 3.
Q. Will Fortnite Chapter 3 begin next month?
Yes.
Hard to say.