Top 7 things players can expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 is rumored to begin during the first week of December. With speculation and anticipation building, the community is hyped by the new possibilities.

From brand new characters, in-game mechanics to weapons and cosmetics. There's no telling what the developers will add to the game. Nevertheless, based on leaks and rumors, there are conclusions that can be drawn.

Shiina 🎃 @ShiinaBR As we slowly approach Chapter 3 of Fortnite, Epic might introduce new graphics to the game again, similar to what they did when transitioning from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2!



Would you like to see Epic revamp the graphics again, or are you happy with Fortnite's current style? As we slowly approach Chapter 3 of Fortnite, Epic might introduce new graphics to the game again, similar to what they did when transitioning from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2!Would you like to see Epic revamp the graphics again, or are you happy with Fortnite's current style? https://t.co/9cSyl41Roa

7 things that players can expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 3 - Maps, Mechanics, and more

1) New Map

EDMIRE @EDMIRE2k My Fortnite Chapter 3 map ‘concept’ (using this for a pinned tweet for new visitors) My Fortnite Chapter 3 map ‘concept’ (using this for a pinned tweet for new visitors) https://t.co/ydITy8aJ3r

A new map will be presented in Fortnite Chapter 3. Currently, one concept map in particular has drawn a lot of attention. It is rumored to be based on the actual upcoming map. If this is indeed true, players can expect to see a rich and diverse landscape this time around.

2) Sliding Mechanics

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX



- You can shoot while sliding

- Surface angle & type will affect the speed

- 2 Seconds delay between each slide

- FOV increases by 15 when sliding Here's a better look at the upcoming sliding mechanic (thanks to @gameshed_ for getting me the image). Here's what we know so far:- You can shoot while sliding- Surface angle & type will affect the speed- 2 Seconds delay between each slide- FOV increases by 15 when sliding Here's a better look at the upcoming sliding mechanic (thanks to @gameshed_ for getting me the image). Here's what we know so far:- You can shoot while sliding- Surface angle & type will affect the speed- 2 Seconds delay between each slide- FOV increases by 15 when sliding https://t.co/m0INhE322r

A new movement type named "Sliding" may be added to the new Chapter. The mechanic has been in development for some time and was first teased in the Fortnite Season 8 trailer.

3) Weapon Mods

Fortnite News & Leaks @FortniteBRFeed



This information was leaked by @/HYPEX!



(Images are a concept) A new weapons mechanic could be coming to #Fortnite named ''Weapon Mod Slots'' that will feature Modifications/Attachments.This information was leaked by @/HYPEX!(Images are a concept) A new weapons mechanic could be coming to #Fortnite named ''Weapon Mod Slots'' that will feature Modifications/Attachments. This information was leaked by @/HYPEX! (Images are a concept) https://t.co/j7QDRvXtD6

Weapon mod mechanics were first leaked towards the end of 2020 but nothing came of it. With Fortnite Chapter 3 just beyond the horizon, the developers may finally add the mechanics to the game. Once implemented, players will be able to swap out attachments for all weapons.

4) Unreal Engine 5

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Fortnite's moving to UE5 has been pushed to Season 9 instead of 8 for whatever reason..



Also, MANY modding files & classes were added and modified today, and it looks like modding will be available for everyone but publishing mods will roll out for Creator Code owners first. Fortnite's moving to UE5 has been pushed to Season 9 instead of 8 for whatever reason..Also, MANY modding files & classes were added and modified today, and it looks like modding will be available for everyone but publishing mods will roll out for Creator Code owners first.

It can be said with confidence that Fortnite Chapter 3 will be utilizing Unreal Engine 5. Modding tools have already been rolled out for the same and only the game itself is yet to make the transition. Players can expect more dynamic graphical features once the switch is made.

5) New Battle Pass

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Fortnite battle pass but with old purchase screen Fortnite battle pass but with old purchase screen https://t.co/6nE7NeQe7d

Battle Passes are an important aspect of the game. They provide exclusive cosmetics, V-Bucks, and other bonus content. With Battle Stars back on the table, it'll be interesting to see how developers improve upon this feature in the new Chapter.

6) Foundation Skin

Fortnite @FortniteGame



We've teamed up with



Pre-order link here: His sacrifice won't be forgotten.We've teamed up with @Hasbro to create a figure of The Foundation, as seen during the Zero Crisis Finale in Season 6.Pre-order link here: bit.ly/31cIa2X His sacrifice won't be forgotten.We've teamed up with @Hasbro to create a figure of The Foundation, as seen during the Zero Crisis Finale in Season 6.Pre-order link here: bit.ly/31cIa2X https://t.co/nlC9XpJxtY

Since first being showcased in Season 6, The Foundation has been on the players' wishlist ever since. After defeating Batman Who Laughs and returning to the island, The Foundation is once more within the loop. Though the chances are slim, his outfit may finally arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3.

7) Geno and the Sisters

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko Who Is Geno? | Theory



Option 1: Singularity (Evidence in Image 2)



Option 2: The person showcased in Slone's Office



Option 3: Completely unknown character Who Is Geno? | TheoryOption 1: Singularity (Evidence in Image 2)Option 2: The person showcased in Slone's OfficeOption 3: Completely unknown character https://t.co/QtfHmB4Lt8

The Geno and the Sisters play a vital role in the storyline. They control the Imagined Order and thus the Zero Point itself. Based on rumors, players will finally catch a glimpse of them in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Edited by Rohit Mishra

