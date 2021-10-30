Fortnite Batman Foundation Comic reveals how Batman who Laughs accidentally entered the loop

The Fortnite Batman Foundation Comics have caused quite a stir within the metaverse. After escaping the loop and returning to Gotham, Batman once again found himself in hot water. With another rift opening above Metropolis, something had to be done, and soon.

After teaming up with the Foundation to close the rift, the duo raced to Metropolis to help Superman and others. In the fight that ensued, the Foundation lost track of the Caped Crusader and initiated a scan to find him. Though Batman was eventually found amidst the chaos, it turns out that it was the wrong one.

Fortnite Batman Foundation Comic: The Foundation did a big oopsie

Batman Who Laughs attacked the Foundation and slipped past the other superheroes. Once freed from the skirmish, he dove head first through the rift and into Fortnite. The Foundation followed suit and soon, the two were locked in combat.

During the scuffle, the Foundation's helmet was cracked, which left him vulnerable to the Loop. Having had enough, he diverted power to his gauntlets, and with one swift blow, knocked out the Batman Who Laughs. The real Batman, who was in Metropolis, triggers a device to close the rift and save the day.

Batman Who Laughs is now trapped on the island, locked in an endless time loop and engaged in battle until he loses his mind and sanity. The Fortnite Batman Foundation Comic comes to a close and all's well that ends well - or is it? Unbeknownst to the Foundation, he has just brought chaos and ruin to the loop and the Metaverse.

Fortnite Batman Foundation Comic: Batman Who Laughs is not affected by the loop

Batman Who Laughs' visor is not made from any earthly metal. It was crafted in the World Forge, which is the Dark Multiverse of the DCU. The visor is flowing with energy which is powerful enough to counter the effects of the loop.

Rather than being consumed by the loop, he is now free to corrupt from within. In the Fortnite Batman Foundation Comics, he says:

"I've devoted my life to corrupting different universes, but until now, they were all variations of the same theme. With the Zero Point, the possibilities are infinite. I won't be limited to one multiverse anymore. This island, the loop, the Zero Point, and every reality it's linked to, I can put my very special touch on all of them."

Dark tidings seem to be on the horizon. With the Batman Who Laughs now free to exercise his will within the loop, things will only get worse from here on out. Even if the Cube Queen can be defeated, there is another evil now lurking within the loop itself.

