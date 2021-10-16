Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: What is The Foundation doing in Gotham City?

The new Fortnite/DC comic featuring The Foundation, Batman and The Batman Who Laughs has been blowing up on social media ever since the cover artwork was showcased.

While not much is known about the plot or the storyline, the latest trailer reveals an all-out war taking place next to a newly opened rift in Gotham City. Superheroes such as Superman, Hawkgirl, Shazam and others can be seen fighting supervillains in an effort to buy time for Batman to arrive on the scene.

However, Batman unexpectedly starts picking up energy from the Zero Point in the city, and arrives to find The Foundation rising out of the water. How he got there has left fans divided in opinion and has sparked a debate on Twitter: "How did The Foundation reach Gotham city?"

How did The Foundation go from the island in Fortnite to Gotham City?

Well, knowing how much the Fortnite community loves speculating, there are a few theories out there that are trying to explain how things happened; and while there are a few plot holes, this is the best explanation as of now.

According to numerous members of the community, following the destruction of the sphere by the Mothership in the Fortnite Season 7 trailer, it would seem that a rift opened up and sent The Foundation to Gotham City.

HYPEX @HYPEX Nvm he fell into a rift in the Season 7 trailer, I never noticed that until now Nvm he fell into a rift in the Season 7 trailer, I never noticed that until now

It's unclear how or why this happened, given that The Foundation still has a major role to play on the island. Additionally, if he's in Gotham City, it means that he's broken free of the loop and will have to find a way back to the island.

With the plot seeming a bit dubious and hard to grasp, some fans are already of the opinion that this was just an excuse to make another superhero collaboration since none of it really adds up.

Nonetheless, one Fortnite superfan seems to have the answer that could put an end to speculation, fan theories and accusations. According to user NovaClappIsGay, when Batman and Catwoman calibrated the Zero Point to Gotham City, the Foundation who was tapped inside the Zero Point also got sent to the same destination.

GaBe_Itches @NovaClappIsGay @HYPEX It makes perfect sense. Batman and catwoman calibrated the zero point to gotham, then blew up the facility. The foundation, inside the zero point, then also gets launched towards gotham. @SirRaven8 made this I just want to put it out there so more people see it. @HYPEX It makes perfect sense. Batman and catwoman calibrated the zero point to gotham, then blew up the facility. The foundation, inside the zero point, then also gets launched towards gotham. @SirRaven8 made this I just want to put it out there so more people see it.

While this is more of a definite answer than fan theories, a few lingering questions are left unanswered. For instance, "How long has The Foundation been lying there in the water?" Given that time functions quite differently from the island as compared to the Metaverse, "How did Batman not pick up energy readings from The Foundation?"

However, keeping this minor question aside, the most important one to ask would be: "How did another rift open up in Gotham City, and could this play into the storyline of Fortnite Season 8 and beyond?"

Furthermore, as mentioned above, if the worlds are colliding yet again with more rifts opening up, could additional DC skins and characters such as Shazam and Hawkgirl be brought into the game?

Given that more Suicide Squad skins are already rumored to be in development for Fortnite, can fans expect even more villains to join in on the fun? For now, all players can do is speculate about the possibilities. Hopefully, Epic Games itself or leakers will reveal something soon.

