Top 5 Fortnite characters who can defeat Superman

These characters could defeat Superman with their eyes closed (Image via Sportskeeda)
Matthew Wilkins
ANALYST
Modified Oct 27, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Listicle

As Fortnite's Metaverse expands, new superheroes are introduced to the game. Last season, Krypton's Last Son, aka Superman, was drafted in to help save the island from aliens. However, things took an unexpected turn, and players never got to see him in action.

Nevertheless, despite being one of the most powerful superheroes in the DCU, within the Metaverse, he's a far cry from being invincible. There are characters from different realities who could defeat him in a heartbeat.

In honor of Superman arriving in Fortnite, I decided to make an homage to the cover of his first appearance in comics!ACTION COMICS #1 (June, 1938)#Superman #DCComics #Fortnite #FortniteInvasion (#Fortography) https://t.co/xQDLusNRfg

Five Fortnite characters who can beat Superman in every fight

5) Midas Rex

He’s more than Midas Rex, he’s King Midas, a Warrior, a super powerful knight and the KING of Fortnite 💛 @FortniteGame #Fortography #Fortnite https://t.co/vdivgMhYzJ

Midas Rex is no stranger to combat. Donning heavy battle armor and with an eye missing, it's clear that he's been in one fight too many.

Not much is known about his origins, aside from some connection to ancient Egypt and a Sun God called Aton. In a battle with Superman, he could gain the upper hand with ease.

4) Charlotte

Possessed Blade.
↳Charlotte Fortnite Outfit #Fortnite #fortnitephotography #Fortography #FortniteCubed #FortniteCreative https://t.co/u5nsiMqN01

Charlotte may look like a teenager, but in reality, she's a demon hunter. Blessed with supernatural powers, fighting monsters with her blade is what she does best.

In the fight against the Man of Steel, the enchanted blade will make quick work of the superhero. While it's not made out of Kryptonite, it's powerful all the same.

3) Big Chuggus

Slurped up and ready to go.
↳Big Chuggus Fortnite Outfit#Fortnite #fortnitephotography #Fortography #FortnitePrimal #FortniteCreative https://t.co/5ZtcVo35T1

Since becoming one with Slurp Juice, Big Chuggus has transformed into a walking shield. Physical attacks cause him no harm, and neither would the blasts of Superman's heat vision.

In battle, he would simply absorb every attack and replenish his health indefinitely. Eventually, the fight would end in a stalemate, and Kal-El would simply give up.

2) Galaxia

Galaxia rifts into season 5. @FortniteGame #Fortography #FortniteZeroPoint https://t.co/eFF9VHGwsF

With the power of the universe at her fingertips, Galaxia is one of the strongest characters in-game. In a fight against Superman, she would easily defeat him.

Given her ability to control the universe, she could conjure up Kryptonite and form a celestial weapon to use against him. Suffice to say, things won't end well for the Kryptonian.

1) The Devourer

#fortnite #FortniteSeason8 #FortniteCubed
Wonder if they'll put the Volun'thelshelokk in the shop given monster month-Oh, I'm sorry. You don't know who I'm talking about, The Devourer: https://t.co/TH35ymyA2O

Volun'thelshelokk, or simply known as The Devourer, is a being of unimaginable strength. Like Doomsday, this beast is from another world and would be Superman's toughest battle yet.

While Kryptonian heat vision can do some damage, for the most part, it won't affect the monster.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
