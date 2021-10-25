Pyramids are coming to Fortnite and Midas Rex is the proof, here is how

Since the end of Fortnite Season 7, the community has been eagerly waiting for a pyramid POI to be added in-game. Presently, the closest thing that players have to a pyramid POI is Cubetown, which is rumored to slowly transform into a pyramid sort of structure as the corruption spreads.

Thus far, there have been no observable changes in the POI, and the rumors may just stay that way following the 18.30 update. With no more proper details at hand, speculation has become the main source of information for many.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX The Cube Town MIGHT turn into a Pyramid slowly (the Pyramid that I talked about last season), because there's a string in the Cube Queen's effects that refers to her as the "Pyramid Tip", and she will also be holding her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her! The Cube Town MIGHT turn into a Pyramid slowly (the Pyramid that I talked about last season), because there's a string in the Cube Queen's effects that refers to her as the "Pyramid Tip", and she will also be holding her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her!

However, according to some fan theories, pyramids are coming to Fortnite, and Midas Rex may just be the proof that players were waiting for. While this also has to be taken with a pinch of salt, the evidence is compelling.

Midas Rex has ties to ancient Egypt and his arrival may trigger the appearance of a Pyramid POI in Fortnite

Unlike other variations of the Midas skin, Midas Rex stands out in a completely different way. Aside from being part of the Last Laugh DC bundle, his skin features a unique crest that is showcased on just two other Fortnite characters – Oro and Orelia.

🎃Spookystein 🎃Cube Queen Stan 🟪👑 @Von_Potatostein I don't know if this has already been pointed out but: Oro, Orelia, Midas Rex and Scrap Knight Jules have sun related symbols in their garnments/armor. ☀️ I don't know if this has already been pointed out but: Oro, Orelia, Midas Rex and Scrap Knight Jules have sun related symbols in their garnments/armor. ☀️ https://t.co/KUwX9dObPJ

The crest in question shows a solar disk emitting rays, which is a perfect depiction of the ancient Egyptian sun god, Aton. While this may be a sheer coincidence in concept design, it's more than likely an Easter Egg. Given Epic Games' history with implementing secrets throughout Fortnite, this could be a huge clue.

With DC ramping up its collaboration within the Fortnite Metaverse since Season 6, Midas Rex may just be featured in the game soon. When this happens, players can expect the elusive pyramid POI to be added in as well.

Will Midas Rex be added during Fortnite Season 8 or later?

It's hard to say if Midas Rex will be added this season as the theme is more oriented towards the supernatural than ancient Egypt. Besides, with the season being halfway done, there is not enough time to introduce Midas Rex into the game.

Also Read

Perhaps next season a desert biome may be added to the map. Considering the spread of corruption, chances are a lot of the island will be left barren once this season ends, and there will be plenty of space vacant for a new POI.

While nothing is set in stone, given that the rumored Mummy skin was added to the game, the chances of a desert POI and a proper stone pyramid cannot be ruled out. Loopers will just have to wait for events to unfold.

Edited by Sabine Algur