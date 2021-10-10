Top 5 Fortnite x Naruto theories that could rock fans' world

Naruto fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for their favorite character to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Even though the leakers confirmed this crossover months ago, Epic Games is yet to announce the skin officially.
In the meantime, fans have been left to come up with theories related to the Naruto skin in Fortnite. From a Shadow Clone emote to a Kurama back bling, here are some concepts that can turn out to be massive hits.
Best theories for the Naruto crossover in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8
Shadow Clone emote
Naruto is the only character who can create hundreds of clones with no worries. Fans of the anime have always loved this, and it would be great if Fortnite adds this as a feature as well.
A Shadow Clone emote will not only fit the Naruto skin perfectly but will also gain the attention of players who haven't watched the series.
Fortnite can also introduce the Shadow Clone technique as a Mythic ability that resembles the Decoy Grenade.
Kurama back bling
Kurama, one of the nine-tailed beasts, has a special connection with Naruto that players want to witness even in Fortnite.
A Kurama back bling will certainly match the young ninja's skin. Moreover, Fortnite has a wide range of cosmetic items that can look great with the red-orange fox.
Kunai weapon
As per many leaks, a Kunai Mythic weapon will be available in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, following the release of Naruto. However, the mechanics of this weapon are still a mystery.
At the moment, two Mythic abilities (Venom/Carnage Symbiote) are already available. Hence, it is unlikely that Fortnite will add another Mythic ability, while Naruto might be released after October 18.
Reactive Naruto skins
Naruto has access to several forms of the Nine-Tail Chakra mode. A plethora of fans are expecting the upcoming skin to be reactive and support some of the following forms:
- Nine-Tails Chakra mode
- Six Paths Battle Sage mode
- Asura Kurama mode
- Baryon mode
Itachi, Sasuke, and other characters' release alongside Naruto
Alongside Naruto himself, the Naruto manga series has a ton of exciting characters that are loved by fans.
These include:
- Sasuke
- Itachi
- Kakashi
- Sakura
As per some theories, Fortnite has added crows to the latest season as a hint for the upcoming Itachi and Shisui skins.
All in all, it is self-evident that the Fortnite community has sky-scraping expectations from the upcoming Naruto crossover. If the collaboration turns out to be a success, it wouldn't be a surprise if more anime skins such as Goku also arrive in the near future.