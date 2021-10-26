How to get the 'Batman Who Laughs' skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite and Batman have crossed over many times in the past. It started for Batman Day with the debut of the Dark Knight movie skin. The comic accurate Batman skin, along with a Catwoman skin and a loading screen made their way to the game. This was only the beginning as many other DC characters have joined since then. There's even a Batman x Fortnite comic line that players can read right now.

Fortnite recently announced they were adding one of the more disturbing versions of Batman to the game. The Batman Who Laughs is an insane cross between Batman and the Joker, but it's an iconic storyline nonetheless. Here's how players can get the new skin.

Venom | Fortnite Leaks @VenomLeaks Batman Who Laughs in Lobby Showcase | #Fortnite This is a recording I took in 4k and reencoded it to 1080p Batman Who Laughs in Lobby Showcase | #Fortnite This is a recording I took in 4k and reencoded it to 1080p https://t.co/rVhkuCRz7M

How to get The Batman Who Laughs in Fortnite

Right now, there are two main methods for acquiring this skin, but neither is free, unfortunately. Batman and Fortnite have had a fairly successful comic crossover (which is possibly canon to the DC multiverse) and are now releasing a The Batman Who Laughs story.

The Batman Who Laughs is one of the creepiest characters in DC Comics. Image via DC

With that comic comes a free code for The Batman Who Laughs Fortnite skin. It's really not free, though, as the comic costs about $5 USD, but that is overall fairly cheap for a new skin. Many players have already redeemed the code and have begun using The Batman Who Laughs skin.

The other method is in the Item Shop, where the skin costs 1,500 V-Bucks. The skin will come with a back bling, but there will also be a pickaxe and glider for sale alongside it. There will more than likely be a bundle for all of these items together.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Batman Who Laughs Outfit and Robin’s Perch Back Bling — as well as a Dark Multiverse Set Pickaxe and Glider — will be in the Fortnite Item Shop starting October 26 at 8 PM ET! The Batman Who Laughs Outfit and Robin’s Perch Back Bling — as well as a Dark Multiverse Set Pickaxe and Glider — will be in the Fortnite Item Shop starting October 26 at 8 PM ET! https://t.co/STrd38SLTq

The Batman Who Laughs Fortnite skin is part of a set called The Dark Multiverse set. This implies that it won't be the last skin of its kind, meaning more dark multiverse crossovers from DC Comics are on their way.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There are tons of Dark Multiverse variants of characters like Bane, Nightwing, Darkseid and so many more that could end up being a part of Fortnite. Only time will tell how deep Fortnite wants to go with this crossover.

The Batman Who Laughs skin is now available in the Item Shop, but there's no telling exactly how long it will last there. Players looking to grab it for themselves shouldn't delay.

Edited by Danyal Arabi