Fortnite: Why did Agent Jones betray the Imagined Order (IO) in Chapter 2 Season 8?

Agent Jones has evolved into one of the most prominent characters in the Fortnite storyline. However, he has been working behind the scenes since Chapter 2 Season 6 and players are still perplexed over his sudden disappearance.

However, Donald Mustard's latest banner contained a snapshot of Agent Jones and fans are now looking forward to his return. Here are some theories that explain why the agent left the IO and went on his path.

Agent Jones was working on the 'Flipside' during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Dr. Slone is often considered the savior of Fortnite island. However, the IO Head doesn't have good relations with Jones. In the opening cinematic for Chapter 2 Season 6, the latter disobeyed Slone's commands and decided to work with the Foundation.

Most recently, Jones was spotted in Doland Mustard's Twitter banner. He was standing near the Zero Point and a bridge rumored to be the 'flipside.'

Vitthal | Fortnite News ⚡ @VitthalG17

-Zero Point is still broken after the effect of the Galactus!

-Agent Jones has a snapshot?!

#Fortnite New Donald Mustard Banner! Things to notice:-Zero Point is still broken after the effect of the Galactus!-Agent Jones has a snapshot?! New Donald Mustard Banner! Things to notice:-Zero Point is still broken after the effect of the Galactus!-Agent Jones has a snapshot?!#Fortnite https://t.co/PVhHabzwLV

It is also evident that the Zero Point is still broken. From the looks of it, the energy source is still healing and Agent Jones played an essential role in it.

Team @Team76936510 @DonaldMustard changed his Twitter Banner to an image of the Zero Point at The Bridge with Agent Jones beside the Zero Point. He has also changed his Twitter Location to "Reality Zero". He has shown different Zero Point Banners before. #Fortnite #Fortnite Season8 #Fortnite Cubed @DonaldMustard changed his Twitter Banner to an image of the Zero Point at The Bridge with Agent Jones beside the Zero Point. He has also changed his Twitter Location to "Reality Zero". He has shown different Zero Point Banners before. #Fortnite #FortniteSeason8 #FortniteCubed https://t.co/zy79iNastN

However, the bigger obstacle for loopers in Chapter 2 Season 8, is the Cube Queen. Agent Jones must have realized that Dr. Slone and IO won't defeat the cosmic entity. Accordingly, he's built a bridge for the loopers to enter a new reality and escape the Queen's wrath.

Hence, Jones left the IO most likely because he was worried about the future of Fortnite. Instead of relying on Dr. Slone and her guards, he chose to get looped and save the island himself.

The IO naturally sees Agent Jones as a traitor. However, in reality, he might be the actual guardian of Fortnite island.

Who is Geno in Fortnite?

The Chapter 2 Season 6 cinematic trailer also teased Geno, but there has been no information on this mysterious character ever since. The Foundation didn't kill Jones only because the agent promised The Foundation to bring him to Geno.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko Who Is Geno? | Theory



Option 1: Singularity (Evidence in Image 2)



Option 2: The person showcased in Slone's Office



Option 3: Completely unknown character Who Is Geno? | TheoryOption 1: Singularity (Evidence in Image 2)Option 2: The person showcased in Slone's OfficeOption 3: Completely unknown character https://t.co/QtfHmB4Lt8

Geno is undoubtedly a prominent character in the Fortnite storyline and many theories claim that Singularity from Chapter 1 is Geno. Fans believe such theories because both Geno and Singularity have control over the Zero Point.

All in all, it is safe to assume that Agent Jones' true intentions will be cleared towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The protagonist of the storyline certainly knows all the secrets that can either save or destroy the current reality.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen