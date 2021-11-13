Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Season 8 will soon be coming to a close and talks/leaks about what's next for Fortnite are at an all-time high. There are a ton of leaks that hint that we won't be getting Season 9 and that Epic Games is planning a brand new Chapter instead. Leakers have already dug up several convincing pieces of evidence that prove that Fortnite Chapter 3 is real and will drive the narrative forward.

If the upcoming season is truly the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 3, then as always, players can expect a brand new Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass with new rewards and skins. Here's everything known about the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass: Leaks and what to expect from the new Chapter

With Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass expiring on December 5, 2021, it is quite possible that Fortnite Chapter 3 will start on December 6. Currently, there is no known information leaked or officially released by Epic regarding the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. However, going by the trends, the developers will include Battle Stars, with players having to unlock multiple pages of rewards. But there haven't been any leaks about what those rewards could be yet.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Blackhole has been updated again yesterday, they added back the hotfix that makes the game load you directly into the Blackhole.



And so many people are speculating that next Season is Chapter 3 due to these hints, do y'all thing it's really gonna happen? 👀 The Blackhole has been updated again yesterday, they added back the hotfix that makes the game load you directly into the Blackhole.And so many people are speculating that next Season is Chapter 3 due to these hints, do y'all thing it's really gonna happen? 👀 https://t.co/YbobiRvr8d

Epic might finally bring the much-demanded Spiderman skin as part of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, similar to the Carnage skin in Season 8. Or Epic might surprise us all together with a different character or a new collab. With a fresh new Chapter possibly meaning a new map, there have been numerous leaks that Fortnite Chapter 3 will completely redesign the map, and players will get to see new POIs and locations.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Other leaks suggest that Cube Queen will continue her dominance over the Fortnite Island and will wage a full-on war against the loopers. However, without any official confirmation from Epic, all of this information must be taken with a grain of salt. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event timings were leaked recently and it is very possible that the live event will tie into the affairs of Fortnite Chapter 3.

Edited by Atul S