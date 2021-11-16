Every new cosmetic in Fortnite v18.40 update: Golden Cube skin, Naruto & Team 7, Kurama, 8Ball and more

Fortnite Season 8 has probably received its last update in the form of v18.40 and the developers have packed in a ton of new changes, cosmetics and challenges. The biggest highlight of them all is the Fortnite x Naruto Shippuden collab, which brings some prominent faces from the Naruto universe to Fortnite Season 8.

Apart from the collab, there's a new Tech Legends pack, map changes, loading screens, and much more. This article will list down all the new cosmetics coming with the latest Fortnite v18.40 update.

All new skins coming with the Fortnite v18.40 update

Thanks to Fortnite leakers and data miners, we now have a clear idea of all the new cosmetics arriving with the latest update. Here is a list of all the leaked Fortnite skins, pickaxes, and backblings that will be included with the Fortnite update 18.40:

Skins

Naruto

CRZ-8

Kakashi Hatake

Neuralynx

Peely

Sakura Haruno

Sasuke Uchiha

Robo-Kevin

Victor Elite

Backblings

The Phoenix Force

Demon Wind Shuriken

Hidden Leaf Cloak

Nanotech Blade

Neural-Scratch Blades

Pakkun

Scroll

Tech Plate 8

Whirrr

Victory Crest

Pickaxes

Lucky 8s

Nanotech Blade

Neural-Scratch Claws

Snake Sword

Hidan's Scythe

Power Pick

Black Ops Sword

Kunai

Glider

Kuruma

Contrail

Renegade Blaze

With Fortnite 18.40, Epic has also added a new FNCS Music Pack as well as the New Tech Legends pack. The pack consists of Peely, CRZ-8 and Neuralynx, all in a modern and techy avatar. As per the leakers, the developers have also added The First Shadows skin as part of the Fortnite Crew Pack for December.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The Crew Pack for December has been added to the files and is currently encrypted The Crew Pack for December has been added to the files and is currently encrypted

The First Shadows styles will include Burning Wolf, Chaos Origins, and Sierra. However, these files are still encrypted and Epic might not let them go live until December.

There are new Naruto emotes as well as two different variants of Kunai in Fortnite Season 8. The developers have even made changes to the locker UI and added the functionality of sorting the locker as per your preference.

