Every new cosmetic in Fortnite v18.40 update: Golden Cube skin, Naruto & Team 7, Kurama, 8Ball and more

Fortnite Season 8 has probably received its last update in the form of v18.40 and the developers have packed in a ton of new changes, cosmetics and challenges. The biggest highlight of them all is the Fortnite x Naruto Shippuden collab, which brings some prominent faces from the Naruto universe to Fortnite Season 8.
Apart from the collab, there's a new Tech Legends pack, map changes, loading screens, and much more. This article will list down all the new cosmetics coming with the latest Fortnite v18.40 update.
All new skins coming with the Fortnite v18.40 update
Thanks to Fortnite leakers and data miners, we now have a clear idea of all the new cosmetics arriving with the latest update. Here is a list of all the leaked Fortnite skins, pickaxes, and backblings that will be included with the Fortnite update 18.40:
Skins
- Naruto
- CRZ-8
- Kakashi Hatake
- Neuralynx
- Peely
- Sakura Haruno
- Sasuke Uchiha
- Robo-Kevin
- Victor Elite
Backblings
- The Phoenix Force
- Demon Wind Shuriken
- Hidden Leaf Cloak
- Nanotech Blade
- Neural-Scratch Blades
- Pakkun
- Scroll
- Tech Plate 8
- Whirrr
- Victory Crest
Pickaxes
- Lucky 8s
- Nanotech Blade
- Neural-Scratch Claws
- Snake Sword
- Hidan's Scythe
- Power Pick
- Black Ops Sword
- Kunai
Glider
- Kuruma
Contrail
- Renegade Blaze
With Fortnite 18.40, Epic has also added a new FNCS Music Pack as well as the New Tech Legends pack. The pack consists of Peely, CRZ-8 and Neuralynx, all in a modern and techy avatar. As per the leakers, the developers have also added The First Shadows skin as part of the Fortnite Crew Pack for December.
The First Shadows styles will include Burning Wolf, Chaos Origins, and Sierra. However, these files are still encrypted and Epic might not let them go live until December.
There are new Naruto emotes as well as two different variants of Kunai in Fortnite Season 8. The developers have even made changes to the locker UI and added the functionality of sorting the locker as per your preference.