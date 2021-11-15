Fortnite x Naruto collab posters spotted all across Japan as fans gear up for their favorite ninja

The Fortnite x Naruto Shippuden collab will soon become a reality after numerous leaks, rumors and speculations. The community has been eagerly waiting for Epic to bring the Seventh Hokage into the game.

After all this waiting and speculation, the developers eventually listened and made the Fortnite x Naruto collab official. While Naruto is still a few days away, the developers have already started to hype the upcoming collaboration by putting up posters inside Japanese trains.

Epic has started putting up posters for Fortnite x Naruto Shippuden collaboration

It looks like Epic doesn't want to leave any stone unturned in making the Naruto collab the biggest Fortnite has seen in recent times. The developers are already busy advertising the collaboration by putting up promotional teasers inside Japanese trains.

In a recent tweet, notable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR posted a video that shows a banner consisting of the Fortnite x Naruto logo as well as all the other prominent characters:

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Biggest collab yet, change my mind.



(via @FN_Assist) Epic has put IRL teasers for the Naruto collab in trains in Japan.. 😳Biggest collab yet, change my mind.(via @FortniteEsp_ Epic has put IRL teasers for the Naruto collab in trains in Japan.. 😳 Biggest collab yet, change my mind.(via @FortniteEsp_ & @FN_Assist) https://t.co/hwcxfoTJ6O

As can be discerned from the tweet, Epic has commenced promotions for the upcoming collab. Naruto will be coming to Fortnite Season 8 on November 16 and will be bringing a ton of new cosmetics and items to the game.

HYPEX had previously revealed all the cosmetics coming to Fortnite Season 8 via the Fortnite x Naruto Shippuden collaboration. These items were found in the official Japanese artwork of the collab.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 FORTNITE X NARUTO SHIPPUDEN OFFICIAL ARTWORK!



Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura & Kakashi’s exclusive SKINS will be available for purchase on the 16th November, players will also have access to other accessories and pickaxes related to Naruto. FORTNITE X NARUTO SHIPPUDEN OFFICIAL ARTWORK! Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura & Kakashi’s exclusive SKINS will be available for purchase on the 16th November, players will also have access to other accessories and pickaxes related to Naruto. https://t.co/MkW1v5ANbE

As with most collabs, Naruto will be available in the Item Shop and players will need to spend V-Bucks to purchase the skin and the bundle. Naruto will be accompanied by Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi, and each character will have their own exclusive skins in Fortnite Season 8.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While Epic has not disclosed prices for the bundle, players can expect it to be anywhere between 1800 to 2200 V-Bucks. Judging by the popularity and the hype around the collab, the developers won't shy away from asking for a premium price.

Edited by Siddharth Satish