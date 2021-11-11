Fortnite Naruto leak reveals Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi skin variants, Kunai Knives, Shurikens, and more

One of the much-awaited collaborations in Fortnite Season 8 is the Fortnite x Naruto collab. Ever since the leak of legal documents during the Epic and Apple court case, the community has been patiently waiting for Naruto to step foot into Fortnite.

There have been many leaks about Naruto's skin arrival earlier on in Fortnite. However, players weren't sure what Epic had in mind for the anime character, and the Fortnite x Naruto collab in general.

However, that has changed completely. Epic recently officially gave us a slight hint about the Fortnite x Naruto collab coming to Fortnite Season 8. Leakers have now dug up all the cosmetics and skins that will be coming with the collaboration.

New Fortnite Naruto skin leak tells us what to expect with upcoming Fortnite x Naruto collab

Pretty recently, Epic took to its official Fortnite Twitter page to announce the Fortnite x Naruto collab. The tweet read "coming soon" with an image showing a sunny sky with the title "Believe it."

Now, new leaks have emerged which paint a clearer picture of the upcoming collaboration. HYPEX recently tweeted about all the cosmetics coming to Fortnite Season 8 via the Fortnite x Naruto Shippuden collaboration. Take a look at the tweet below.

While the text and most of the elements are in Japanese, some Naruto and Fortnite fans have decoded the image. As per the image, Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura and Kakashi's exclusive skins will be coming with the Fortnite x Naruto collab.

These skins will be part of the Item Shop, and players will be able to purchase them on November 16.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 FORTNITE X NARUTO SHIPPUDEN OFFICIAL ARTWORK!



Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura & Kakashi’s exclusive SKINS will be available for purchase on the 16th November, players will also have access to other accessories and pickaxes related to Naruto. FORTNITE X NARUTO SHIPPUDEN OFFICIAL ARTWORK! Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura & Kakashi’s exclusive SKINS will be available for purchase on the 16th November, players will also have access to other accessories and pickaxes related to Naruto. https://t.co/MkW1v5ANbE

Apart from the Naruto skin, players will also have access to other accessories and pickaxes related to the collaboration. The new collab will bring Kunai Knives, Shurikens, and a new Kono map to the Creative.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, there is no mention of the price or what the bundles will comprise of. With that said, the Naruto collab being official is exciting and entertaining nonetheless.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan