Fortnite downtime to last 3 days after 'The End' Season 8 finale event

With only a week remaining for the Fortnite Season 8 live event, there are many questions on everyone's mind regarding what might happen during the season finale event. While Fortnite leakers have shared some information, most aspects of the event are largely a mystery up to this point.

The countdown timer has already started running and the Season 8 live event is scheduled for December 4. A majority of leaks have hinted that the live event will leave players in some kind of a black hole situation similar to Chapter 1.

Now a Fortnite player seems to have found a confirmation about this which makes us wonder what might lead to all of this.

New information suggests Fortnite downtime will be over three days long post 'The End' Season 8 finale event

This new information about Fortnite downtime comes via SinX6, who claims to have the confirmation in one of their videos. As per the YouTuber, players will be stuck in a black hole scenario from December 4-7. To prove this, the player has shown the end date of Fortnite Season 8 as seen on the Xbox Store.

The Xbox Store shows the end date for Fortnite Season 8 to be December 7, 2021. This even ties in with HYPEX's leak about the live event.

Earlier, HYPEX had stated that Chapter 3 would start from December 7 and the black hole would remain from December 5-6. The Fortnite Season 8 live event will be around 15-20 minutes long and if these leaks about the downtime are accurate, then the end of the island may be near.

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol. Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol.

However, exact details about the upcoming live event and Fortnite Chapter 3 are pretty scarce as of now. Cube Queen has been a formidable foe and with the power of all the Cubes at her disposal, it seems she's ready to wreak havoc on the island.

FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🧊 @FortTory This is apparently the Events loading screen.



“The Chapter 2 Finale”



The four characters are located on the Guava (that fort currently in the making). This is apparently the Events loading screen.“The Chapter 2 Finale”The four characters are located on the Guava (that fort currently in the making). https://t.co/dEVpJRbvE9

The power of Fortnite's Cubes cannot be underestimated and even the IO has not been able to gauge the true nature of these Cubes. All of these different aspects make the wait for the upcoming season finale live event all the more unbearable.

