Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live event: Full list of timings for all regions

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event will set the stage for Chapter 3 and will most likely bring an end to the Cube storyline. The current season has been rather long and had its fair share of surprises. Now, the stage is set at the Guava Fort which is ready for the final battle between loopers and the Cube Queen. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event countdown timer has already arrived in-game and everything is in place. Leaks have suggested that we might see the return of some familiar faces.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live Event Countdown

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event countdown timer is present between Guava Fort and the Pyramid, the new POI at the southern end of Pleasant Park. If the prevailing timer stays unchanged, then the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event will occur on December 4 and start at 4.00 pm EST, 1.00 pm PST, 2.30 am IST, and 9.00 pm UTC.

• The Chapter 2 Finale is nearly underway! The countdown has appeared in-game between the Guava Fort and the Pyramid counting down until December 4th at 4pm ET/9pm UTC! ⏲ #Fortnite

Leakers have even hinted that the live event will be around 20 minutes long and players who help in fighting The Cube Queen by attending "The End" Season 8 live event will unlock a unique Loading Screen and Wrap. However, both of these items are currently encrypted.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live Event Leaks

The leaks surrounding the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event are all over the place. Recently, Donald Mustard shared a picture of Agent Jones handcuffed and even revealed that Epic has a ton in store for players and the iconic character. Many now speculate that Agent Jones might betray the IO and help The Foundation and others.

30 minutes ago @DonaldMustard tweeted a video talking about Agent Jones and his story and that "there's a lot more in store for Agent Jones" as well as a sketch of a new style for him where he appears to be captured and in prison clothes!

Known Info:

- Event Name "The End"

- "Night Night" Screen/To Be Continued Screen

- Season Ends on a Sunday

- Foundation Voice Lines

- Event Name "The End"
- "Night Night" Screen/To Be Continued Screen
- Season Ends on a Sunday
- Foundation Voice Lines
- The Last Reality can eliminate us during the event

In one of his recent tweets, prominent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey said that The Foundation will make a re-entry and have a critical role during the upcoming event. Leakers also mentioned that the Last Reality could kill all players during the event. All of these leaks have already hyped up the upcoming event and it will be interesting to see what happens to the island.

