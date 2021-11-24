Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event image leaks ahead of time

As we approach closer to the end of Fortnite Season 8, new details and leaks surrounding the Season 8 live event are at an all-time high. The current season has had a fair amount of twists and turns, and Epic might be saving the biggest surprise of them of all for the very end.

While we know that Season 8 will be succeeded by Fortnite Chapter 3, details about the live event have been all over the place. Now, a recent leak has finally revealed the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event loading screen along with some significant implications as we advance into the next Chapter.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event loading screen leaked

The new leak comes via a notable leaker, FortTory, who, in their tweet, shares the "the Chapter 2 finale" loading screen. The image shows four Fortnite characters on the Guava walking up to Cube Queen, hovering above the Pyramid structure. You can check out the tweet below.

FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🧊 @FortTory This is apparently the Events loading screen.



“The Chapter 2 Finale”



The four characters are located on the Guava (that fort currently in the making). This is apparently the Events loading screen.“The Chapter 2 Finale”The four characters are located on the Guava (that fort currently in the making). https://t.co/dEVpJRbvE9

The Guava Fort is a new structure that was added after the v18.40 update. While it's not clear what role the Guava Fort will play in the live event, it might be used as a preparation area. The leakers have also shared some images of what appears to be big rockets, but their part isn't clear either. Based on all the information at hand, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's Battle Pass expires on December 5, which usually symbolizes the end of the season. This means that the live event may occur a few hours before that.

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol. Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Previously, leakers had pointed out some details related to the timings of the upcoming live event. According to Fortnite Intel on Twitter, the Season 8 live event will start at 9 PM UTC and be around 20 minutes long. Another well-known leaker, HYPEX, shared that Fortnite Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7 and leave players in a black hole-like situation for nearly two days. This means that something big will go down during the event. However, we will have to wait and see what that big thing will be.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar