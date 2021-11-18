Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event countdown: Start date, Fort Guava, Blue Cube and more

The Fortnite island is destabilizing. Hope is fading, yet the Imagined Order is preparing to make one last stand. It's unknown if their plan will work, but anything is worth trying if it means saving this reality.

After the v18.40 update, a structure appeared near Pleasant Park. According to dataminers, it's codenamed "Fortnite Guava." The name coincides with previous leaks suggesting an end-of-season event going by the same name.

Given that Chapter 3 is confirmed, the question left unanswered is, "What will Fort Guava be used for and how will it play a role in the end-of-season event?"

FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🧊 @FortTory This is apparently the Events loading screen.



“The Chapter 2 Finale”



The four characters are located on the Guava (that fort currently in the making). This is apparently the Events loading screen.“The Chapter 2 Finale”The four characters are located on the Guava (that fort currently in the making). https://t.co/dEVpJRbvE9

What is Fort Guava going to be used for in Fortnite?

It's rather difficult to answer this question. Given that the Cube Queen has an indestructible pyramid, what exactly can a fort do against it?

While it can be speculated that Fort Guava will be used as a staging area, what exactly can the Imaged Order have to defeat the Queen? Conventional weapons have all but failed and even the mighty Fortnite Mechs are not much of a match unless they have a secret "blue" weapon.

Will Blevin have a role to play in Fortnite's end-of-season event?

Blevin hasn't moved at all during Chapter 2 Season 8. Despite there being speculation that he would stop the Golden Cube, none of it came to fruition. At this point, it's unclear what exactly the Blue Cube could do.

Furthermore, given that he's located far away from the Convergence, there's no logical way he could reach it by the end of the season. Epic Games might have something planned for the cube, but as of now, it's hard to imagine the possibilities.

When will the end-of-season event begin and what could happen during it

No event start date has been specified yet. However, based on the timeline for "Operation Skyfire," the countdown timer should appear 10 days prior to the event date.

Twea @TweaBR Here's a look at the Event "Guava" timer In-Game, It'll be located near pleasant park and a small Bunker.



- The Chapter 2 Finale Event. Here's a look at the Event "Guava" timer In-Game, It'll be located near pleasant park and a small Bunker.- The Chapter 2 Finale Event. https://t.co/KPSEqdldnL

Although much of the plot remains speculation, a Twitter user by the name of Rpm_1087 shared a plausible theory, stating:

"Fort Guava is right next to a bunker that goes down to the complex and then to The Zero Point. I think we will fight but the Queen will be too strong and we will evacuate into the bunker and go into the Complex. Once there, we will pass through an area that brings us to the new map."

If this theory holds, then the "Flipside" leaks and teasers would make sense. With a bunker being located next to Fort Guava, it's likely that the Imagined Order and loopers will use it to escape.

The rockets showcased earlier in this article could be used to stall the Cube Queen, buying enough time to evacuate the island. Alternatively, the rockets may fail to stop the Cube Queen and the bunker becomes the only escape route available.

For now, this is all the information available at hand. Perhaps in the coming weeks, leakers will uncover more details about the event. Until then, loopers should enjoy the previous time they have left in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

