How to get Mechs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: New unvaulted item

The question that has been on every Fortnite player's mind over the past few days is, "Are Mechs back in Fortnite?" This has finally been answered. After spending more than two years in the vault, these robots are back in-game.

After donating one billion gold bars, the first "Salvaged B.R.U.T.E." has arrived on the island. Although they have been severely nerfed, their prowess on the battlefield is unmatched.

Twea @TweaBR Oh boy... seems like we have a visitor that is planning to stay for quite some time.



- The Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. has been unvaulted after players donated 1 Billion Gold Bars. Oh boy... seems like we have a visitor that is planning to stay for quite some time.- The Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. has been unvaulted after players donated 1 Billion Gold Bars. https://t.co/ON04LW2hUN

Locations to find Mechs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

For the time being, only one out of three Mechs have been activated. It can be found near Pleasant Park. This will result in entire lobbies jumping to that one spot, making it impossible to get the Mech.

There are two other locations, one at Corny Crops and the other at the old abandoned Imaged Order base known as Defiant Dish. It is located east of Weeping Woods on top of the hill. Hopefully, by this weekend, all the Mechs should be activated in-game.

Have the nerfs implemented by Epic Games even worked?

Based on general feedback from tweets and comments, the nerfs didn't do much. Fortnite Mechs are as brutal as they were during the "OG" days. Although they are easier to take down without heavy weapons, the task will be daunting.

Nevertheless, weapons like the Dragon's Breath sniper rifle or rocket launcher should make short work of the Mech. The only problem will be obtaining these weapons in time.

What else players should know about the Fortnite Mechs?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Dashing and Jumping with a B.R.U.T.E is disabled while in water. Dashing and Jumping with a B.R.U.T.E is disabled while in water. https://t.co/pUGnlyN8HK

In a strange turn of events, Epic Games decided to disable dashing and jumping with a Mech while in the water. Although this won't hamper the weapon's system on the vehicle, players can use this to their advantage.

Crossing water bodies may allow players to outrun Fortnite Mechs while in a vehicle. Even though success is not a guarantee, it's worth a shot. Anything is better than being stomped on by a metal behemoth.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Traversal emotes that make you faster normally do work on the B.R.U.T.E, however most of the traversal emotes that make you faster like Full Tilt are disabled when riding the B.R.U.T.E Traversal emotes that make you faster normally do work on the B.R.U.T.E, however most of the traversal emotes that make you faster like Full Tilt are disabled when riding the B.R.U.T.E

Additionally, a lot of traversal emotes have been locked for the Fortnite Mech. This is likely to stop players from gaining an unfair advantage and reduce graphical glitches.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey When someone leaves a B.R.U.T.E there is a chance they get stuck in low quality mode. When someone leaves a B.R.U.T.E there is a chance they get stuck in low quality mode. https://t.co/ATXeJZ0SGA

While disembarking from Fortnite B.R.U.T.E., there is a chance that players will get stuck in low-quality mode. According to reports, this is only a graphical glitch and shouldn't affect gameplay. Epic Games will probably fix this soon.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha

