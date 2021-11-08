Game-breaking Fortnite glitch is giving players first-person POV, here is how

Fortnite has eternally offered a third-person point-of-view (POV) to players due to building mechanics. However, due to a new glitch, players can get a first-person POV while aiming.

A first-person POV is certainly better for aiming. It helps in getting a magnified view of the enemies, and accordingly, players are able to hit more headshots.

While Fortnite hasn't officially added a first-person POV, a recent glitch can help players in activating it.

How to activate first-person POV in Fortnite

The procedure to activate first-person POV in Fortnite is unusual but effective. It is worth noting that players should only attempt to do so while playing in duos, trios, or squads.

To trigger the glitch, players have to first get knocked down by a vehicle. Teammates can knock each other down by changing seats a second before hitting.

After hitting them with the vehicle, teammates must revive the fallen player.

Surprisingly, the first person POV glitch can only be activated at the Pleasant Park POI on the map. After getting revived, players have to reach one of the garages there, and build a staircase.

YouTuber GKI has performed and confirmed the glitch in a recent video:

By using the stairs, loopers can reach the top right corner of the garage where the character goes into a first-person POV. In this position, they have to use a consumable.

If players accurately complete all these steps, they will get a first-person POV in Fortnite while aiming.

Interestingly, many players have reported that they accidentally activated first-person POV in Fortnite. While some claimed that they didn't have to get knocked down by vehicles, others talked about how they were able to get a first-person perspective after getting glitched into a Sideways rock.

How useful is the first-person POV in Fortnite?

In the glitch mentioned above, only the character skin disappears while aiming. Even though this isn't the ideal way of getting a first-person-perspective (FPP), players have really appreciated it.

The demand for adding an FPP mode in Fortnite has been sky-scraping. Players believe that this will not only make the game more competitive, but certain annoying aspects like shoulder peeking will get eliminated.

The only issue with the FPP mode in Fortnite is the building. It comes as no surprise that building and editing structures will become much more complex in a first-person POV.

While this is a glaring issue for some players, others intentionally want to see a downfall in the use of building and editing.

As of now, the Cubed Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite is underway, and the Cube Queen might cause massive destruction on the island soon. Leaks have also suggested that Chapter 3 is right around the corner and will begin on December 5.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan