Fortnite leak shows how Cube Queen will wreak havoc on the island 

Fortnite Season 8 has been all about Kevin the cubes and now, in the latter half, about the Cube Queen. The controller of all the cubes on the island was hovering above the newly added Cube Town POI. Now all the cubes have converged to form a giant Pyramid structure at the center of the map.

The Cube Queen has been very calm lately, which makes stuff more complicated. With the Fortnite Season 8 live event just a few weeks away, the new leaks hint at some aspects of Cube Queen's overall plan.

Leaks about the Cube Queen's plans and intentions for the Fortnite island in Season 8

According to veteran Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, spectrogram images of one of the Cube Queen's sounds explains some kind of strange-looking flashes of lightning and bolts of electricity shooting around the Pyramid structure to the sky. You can check out the image in HYPEX's tweet below.

HYPEX @HYPEX If you put one of the Cube Queen's sounds into a spectrogram you get this image of the Pyramid shooting lightning around it and to the sky 👀 If you put one of the Cube Queen's sounds into a spectrogram you get this image of the Pyramid shooting lightning around it and to the sky 👀 https://t.co/RlFgprpFp4

From what can be discerned, the Cube Queen and the Pyramid structure at the center of the Fortnite island might be connected by some kind of weird sorcery.

The Cube Queen might be drawing power from all the cubes, which will exponentially increase her powers. Another perspective might be that the Cube Queen's plan is to completely destroy the island from the very core and merge herself with the new Pyramid structure in the process.

However, newly leaked loading screens of the Fortnite Season 8 live event revealed the Cube Queen at the top of the Pyramid. So she might have some role in all the destruction and chaos that will happen at the end of Fortnite Season 8.

As most players have likely heard by now, Fortnite Chapter 3 will have a new map, so we might have to bid farewell to the Pyramid one way or another. It will be interesting to see the role of the Golden Cube as well. It is the most powerful among all the cubes.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider