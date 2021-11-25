Fortnite concept artist shows what the Blue Cube may do during Season 8 live event

With Fortnite Season 8, players saw the true power of Kevin the Cubes and the reality behind this mysterious object. Players also got to understand that these cubes come in various colors and each possesses some unique power.

We even witnessed two special cubes, namely the Golden Cube and a Blue Cube and while we have some idea of the Golden Cube, the role of the Blue Cube has largely remained a secret.

However, the community has come up with a new concept rendering of the Blue Cube and how it will drive the narrative forward.

Fortnite players come up with concepts about the role of Blue Cube during the Season 8 live event

As we slowly approach the Fortnite Season 8 live event, new information and leaks about the event have started cropping up. The community is also sharing a ton of exciting concept art and renders that Epic might want to take inspiration from and include in the Season 8 live event. A Fortnite player on Twitter posted a concept render of how they think winter will arrive in the game.

As per the player, Bluevin will play a role in changing the entire landscape of the map and covering the island with a thick layer of ice. You can check out the tweet below.

Koooooomar @koooooomar



So, here is my concept render of Bluevin COMPLETELY changing the Fortnite map! Done entirely in Blender, hope you enjoy!



#Fortnite #b3d No matter what happens next season, it will be WINTER. Which means, snow, ice, and SHENANIGANS!So, here is my concept render of Bluevin COMPLETELY changing the Fortnite map! Done entirely in Blender, hope you enjoy! #Fortnite Season8 No matter what happens next season, it will be WINTER. Which means, snow, ice, and SHENANIGANS! So, here is my concept render of Bluevin COMPLETELY changing the Fortnite map! Done entirely in Blender, hope you enjoy!#Fortnite #b3d #FortniteSeason8 https://t.co/UGpUX6Cyjx

We already know that the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will include snow and ice one way or another. Epic must also have plans for the upcoming Winterfest 2021 event.

Seeing the recent success of Fortnitemares, it is possible that the developers will look to make the winter event more prominent than ever before. While it's not yet confirmed how winter will arrive on Fortnite Island, this render seems like a good starting point.

However, Epic does not prefer to keep things simple, so players can expect something completely out of the box.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With the power of all the cubes at her disposal, Cube Queen might even control the island's weather. Who knows. But one thing is for sure: the upcoming few weeks are going to be a wild ride for everyone involved.

Edited by Rohit Mishra