Fortnite Chapter 3 Leaks: Agent Jonesy jailed, Old map return and more

The Fortnite Season 8 live event will mark some significant developments in the whole storyline of the game. Not only will fans see the Cube Queen's plan, but also what happens to the island. There are even leaks and rumors that the Foundation will have some screentime during the live event, along with Agent Jonsey.

Jonsey has largely been missing from Fortnite Season 7 and odds are that he now knows the actual plans of the IO and might be preparing to bring the organization down. However, a new sketch by Donald Mustard has many speculating that Agent Jonsey might meet a wrong fate in Chapter 3.

What is going to happen with Agent Jonsey in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Jonsey has been very silent in Season 8 as well as in Season 7, but now it seems like Epic has some big plans for the character. Recently, Donald Mustard posted a sketch on Twitter. The illustration shows Agent Jonesy handcuffed in a prison-type outfit. He also says that players will see more of the character as the story progresses in Chapter 3.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Donald Mustard has teased a new outfit/variant for Agent Jones!



He also states that Epic has a lot more in store for him.. 👀 Donald Mustard has teased a new outfit/variant for Agent Jones!He also states that Epic has a lot more in store for him.. 👀 https://t.co/JdJWen8p9e

However, it's not certain what fate the developers have planned for Agent Jonsey. Judging by how IO has lost a lot of ground and what happened with Dr. Slone in Season 7, the IO leaders could step in and take rogue Jonsey out of the loop. However, all this remains mere speculation without any official announcements.

Will Fortnite Chapter 3 see a return of the old map?

Many players in the Fortnite community have caught a glimpse of an old Fortnite map within the Cube Queen's eyeballs. Players speculate that the new Fortnite Chapter 3 map could resemble the Chapter 1 map in more ways than one. The Fortnite Chapter 1 map was great, but its return seems unlikely. Epic might want to go for something new, while taking inspiration from older maps and designs.

HYPEX @HYPEX Seagulls coming in Chapter 3 as the next flying animals. They are in one of Chapter 3's concept arts near a tropical/beach area but idk when exactly they'll release, most likely Season 1. Seagulls coming in Chapter 3 as the next flying animals. They are in one of Chapter 3's concept arts near a tropical/beach area but idk when exactly they'll release, most likely Season 1.

According to new information by HYPEX, Fortnite Chapter 3 will see seagulls as the next flying animals. The leaker has found these in one of Chapter 3's concept arts.

