Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass: Everything we know so far

Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 will soon be upon us and there is a whole lot to look forward to, especially in terms of Battle Pass cosmetics and items. As already known by now, every new season in Fortnite is accompanied by a brand new Battle Pass that contains many free and paid items for players. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 might follow the same path and offer new and unique skins to players who climb up tiers to unlock the rewards.

Here's is everything we know so far about the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

When does the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass start?

While the answer to this question remains very unclear, we can still make some assumptions and speculations judging by the things at hand. The Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass is set to end on December 5, so there is a good chance that Chapter 3 Season 1 will commence right after it on Saturday, December 6, 2021. However, take this with a grain of salt as the date hasn't been officially confirmed by Epic Games yet.

Tacenda ☃️ @TeamTacenda The end of Fortnite Chapter 2 is officially confirmed.



What do you want to see in Chapter 3? The end of Fortnite Chapter 2 is officially confirmed.What do you want to see in Chapter 3? https://t.co/CF1UuTEmAn

There have been leaks that players will be left in a black hole type scenario for around two days and an update will arrive by Tuesday. So, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and the new seasonal Battle Pass may start on December 7.

What will the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass contain?

There have not been a lot of leaks about the upcoming season's Battle Pass, but going by the number of things Epic has planned, we might see some excellent Battle Pass rewards. There could be multiple pages of rewards that players will be able to unlock, but we don't have much information on what those rewards could be yet.

Mr J Van Zyl @NINJA_1__ Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass?



Donald Mustard has official confirmed that fortnite chapter 3 is out next season!



He also has told us that there will be some big map changes, so stay tuned in for updates about that.



- Pirate style of elite agent?

- Crouches style of marious? Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass?Donald Mustard has official confirmed that fortnite chapter 3 is out next season!He also has told us that there will be some big map changes, so stay tuned in for updates about that.- Pirate style of elite agent?- Crouches style of marious? https://t.co/tvsur9WFMo

YooJoost @DrEurope4 🏙 Gotham Harbor is going to be a POI in #Fortnite Chapter 3 season 1. And the Foundation is already there. He might be the level 100 battle pass skin.😲 #fortniteleaks 🏙 Gotham Harbor is going to be a POI in #Fortnite Chapter 3 season 1. And the Foundation is already there. He might be the level 100 battle pass skin.😲#fortniteleaks https://t.co/tF8uEY5MlI

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Epic Games might possibly add the Boba Fett or the Spiderman skin as part of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. Some members of the community also want to see The Foundation as a level 100 Battle Pass skin. These are definitely exciting times for both players and the game's storyline. Epic certainly has a ton of choices and it will be interesting to see what they end up deciding on.

Edited by Atul S