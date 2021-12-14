“Tomorrow”: Dr DisRespect teases what he claims is the "biggest announcement of his video game career"

Dr DisRespect recently took to Twitter to tease the announcement of what he claims to be the "biggest announcement of his hot shot video game career." As expected, speculation went through the roof about this announcement, ranging from Doc's very own competitive shooter game to the streamer winning his lawsuit against Twitch.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Biggest announcement of my hot shot video game career...



Tomorrow. Biggest announcement of my hot shot video game career...Tomorrow. https://t.co/PxfdseN9TO

Fans won't have to wait too long before they find out what the announcement is, since Doc has revealed that he will be making it "tomorrow."

Twitter reacts as Dr DisRespect teases the biggest announcement of his gaming career

Dr DisRespect is almost always at the forefront of esports news. Be it his rage during gaming sessions or his mysterious Twitch ban, "Two-Time" surely knows how to hold attention. Naturally, when he teased the biggest announcement of his gaming career, Twitter exploded with speculation as to what it could be.

Earlier this year, Doc had suggested that he would come up with his own competitive shooter game to compete with the likes of Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, and even Fortnite. As a result, many have speculated that's what the announcement could be about.

JAHZii @JAHZiinvestor @KeviSkillz @DrDisrespect Imagine DOC gives us a better advanced warfare, please doc @KeviSkillz @DrDisrespect Imagine DOC gives us a better advanced warfare, please doc

Wipz @Wipz @DrDisrespect the audio in this game is gonna be PERFECT @DrDisrespect the audio in this game is gonna be PERFECT

On the other hand, a lot of people think that Doc might finally be announcing his very own game company. Back when Pokimane announced the launch of RTS, Dr DisRespect appreciated her venture, saying that his business partner had suggested something similar to him back in the day.

However, Doc was more interested in starting his own game company, which led to his partner's idea being canned. Now, many think that's what tomorrow's big announcement could be all about.

James @philoscipher @DrDisrespect Partnering with billionaire Dana white for new game studio @DrDisrespect Partnering with billionaire Dana white for new game studio

Ethan Price @Paradox_EP @DrDisrespect Link is invite from @fourzerotwo . Congrats on being head of midnight society. Infinity Wards Former Creative Strategist and Community Manager before leaving in 2012 due to lack of innovation happening within cod @DrDisrespect Link is invite from @fourzerotwo. Congrats on being head of midnight society. Infinity Wards Former Creative Strategist and Community Manager before leaving in 2012 due to lack of innovation happening within cod

While these were some of the more logical guesses, Doc's fans never fail to bring up his lawsuit against Twitch or his ban from the purple streaming platform. So, there's considerable speculation the announcement could be about the 39-year-old winning his lawsuit against Twitch.

ThorFang @FangThor @DrDisrespect Doc won the Lawsuit? YouTube stream Deal can finally finalize now? Doc coming out with his own game? @DrDisrespect Doc won the Lawsuit? YouTube stream Deal can finally finalize now? Doc coming out with his own game?

Doc's fans are clearly extremely hyped to hear more details about this announcement. Thankfully, they won't have to wait much longer.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee