Why is Dr Disrespect suing Twitch? Lawsuit explained

Last year, Twitch banned one of its most popular streamers, Dr Disrespect, and for many months fans believed the streamer was himself unaware of the reason. However, he recently announced that he is 'suing the f**k out' of Twitch. He also claimed to have known the reason behind his bans for months.

Apparently, Doc is suing Twitch for damages as the ban dealt a crippling blow to his finances, networking and potential partnerships.

So, considering the staggering amount of damage the "Two-Time" has suffered, Twitch's excuse of him violating community guidelines might not bear much credence.

Dr Disrespect is legally bound to maintain confidentiality regarding the reason as well as the details on his lawsuit. However, in a recent video, he did divulge some of the difficulties he suffered after his ban. The reveal might just give his fans an insight into the details of his lawsuit against Twitch.

Dr Disrespect is supposedly suing Twitch for financial damages and losing partners

In his most recent YouTube video, Dr Disrespect said that he is making one-fourth of what he did on Twitch. This means the ban cost him around $1.5 million, in just a single year.

However, this wasn't the only loss he suffered since the streaming platform's actions closed various other professional doors as well.

Dr Disrespect lost multiple partners and sponsorships after his Twitch ban. His networking with the likes of EA and Activision was severely affected as he had to explain this to all his professional partners.

"I appreciate the support. You guys have been absolutely amazing. But, the Twitch ban has really, really affected us, not just from a financial standpoint, but from a networking standpoint. From all the relationships we've built in the past 5 years in terms of Activision to EA. All the big partners and sponsorships have to question "why'd you get banned?""

The financial loss and professional injury combined make for a strong lawsuit, and according to fans, Dr Disrespect might just have a shot at beating Twitch in a courtroom battle.

