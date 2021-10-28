"Fantastic move on her part": Dr Disrespect reacts to Pokimane announcing her branding agency

Pokimane recently announced the launch of her latest venture, RTS, and she clearly has the support of many big names in the industry, now including Dr DisRespect. The popular streamer revealed in a recent livestream that he thought the branding agency was a "fantastic move on her part," and it was only a matter of time before some streamers from within the industry came up with the initiative.

"I saw an announcement that Pokimane is starting an agency for streamers and content creators. I think it’s a fantastic move on her part."

Dr DisRespect appreciates Pokimane for taking up the initiative of a talent agency

Pokimane announced RTS on October 27, and support came pouring in from a lot of big streamers, such as Jacksepticeye, Corpse Husband, Mizkif, and many more. Dr DisRespect spoke about this venture on a recent stream, saying that it was something that had been discussed internally for quite some time now.

The Call of Duty legend mentioned that the idea was something that his business partner had suggested to him years ago, but he was not too passionate about the same since he wanted to make a game studio first.

"I know my business partner pushed it on me. I wasn't too passionate about [it], you know? My passion right now was getting to a point where we could start a game studio, and we've finally got to that point. It's not easy. Anyway, I think it's a good move. I think it was just a matter of time before some influencer was going to start that in this space."

Dr DisRespect seems pretty sure that the venture is going to be very successful, which should be a huge boost in spirit for Pokimane, who is just starting her venture as a businesswoman.

RTS aims to help talented budding streamers make the correct choices with respect to any business deals and ventures that they might get into moving forward. While speaking about the venture, Pokmane revealed that the aim of RTS was to "fix the esports and gaming industry" by providing young streamers with the guidance that she wished she had when she had just started streaming.

Many people have been applauding Pokimane for venturing into a business that will help better the gaming industry. Be it her fans or big streamers like Dr DisRespect, everyone believes that this venture was a much-needed one in the gaming industry and will surely be very successful.

