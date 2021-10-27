Twitter reacts as Pokimane announces the launch of her talent management brand RTS

Imane "Pokimane" Anys took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that she would be announcing the biggest venture of her career so far. A lot of speculation arose about what it could be, including the possibility of the Moroccan streamer joining an Esports organization.

However, the streamer has finally made the announcement, and Twitter could not be more excited for her.

pokimane @pokimanelol

rts.gg/articles/welco… i’m so happy to announce the launch of my talent management + brand consulting firm, RTS! 😄our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming! 🎮check it out @ rts.gg i’m so happy to announce the launch of my talent management + brand consulting firm, RTS! 😄our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming! 🎮check it out @ rts.gg

rts.gg/articles/welco…

Imane announced the launch of her talent management brand, RTS. The consulting firm will aim to help creators increase their reach and guide them as they head into various ventures in the future. She will take on the role of Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer for RTS.

Twitter congratulates Pokimane for her new venture, RTS

As soon as Pokimane announced her latest venture on Twitter, fans and friends swarmed in to congratulate the streamer for the same.

Mizkif @REALMizkif @pokimanelol Great now we don’t need to do the podcast so early and we can sleep 💤 @pokimanelol Great now we don’t need to do the podcast so early and we can sleep 💤

Myth @TSM_Myth @pokimanelol I'm wishing ya the best on this new endeavor Poki ^-^ @pokimanelol I'm wishing ya the best on this new endeavor Poki ^-^

Fans of the streamer also congratulated her on the venture.

Erica @onlyerica @pokimanelol I think you should specifically aim to help female streamers because they get so much more heat than male streamers and they are never taken serious @pokimanelol I think you should specifically aim to help female streamers because they get so much more heat than male streamers and they are never taken serious

Lowco @LowcoTV @pokimanelol I love this! There's nothing better than creators looking out for other creators. We should talk! :) @pokimanelol I love this! There's nothing better than creators looking out for other creators. We should talk! :)

When asked what RTS meant, Anys revealed that it was "a nod towards the gaming genre 'real-time strategy'."

pokimane @pokimanelol @LepWho it’s a nod towards the gaming genre “real-time strategy” :) @LepWho it’s a nod towards the gaming genre “real-time strategy” :)

As was expected, given the current state of affairs in the streaming industry, there were some jokes about skincare and blue light, which is an apparent reference to Valkyrae's ongoing RFLCT controversy.

Esfand @EsfandTV @pokimanelol Does this reflect blue light or not @pokimanelol Does this reflect blue light or not

Sup @HeyHiiHelllo @pokimanelol Congrats Poki, wishing you nothing but the best. I was happy to hear it wasn’t skin care lul @pokimanelol Congrats Poki, wishing you nothing but the best. I was happy to hear it wasn’t skin care lul

These comparisons are bound to come up, as she announced her brand a few days after Valkyrae's skincare brand, RFLCT, was accused of scamming impressionable youngsters due to its claims of protecting the skin from the harmful effects of blue light.

Valkyrae revealed that she no longer wishes to be involved in the project, but is contractually bound to do so. However, she has removed all RFLCT related information and promotions from her official Twitter handle.

Pokimane's brand, interestingly, deals with problems exactly like this. RTS aims to help streamers with problems that many budding streamers face regarding business deals and other partnerships that they may agree to take up in the future.

Imane has embarked upon this venture, reflecting upon the struggles that she and her fellow creators faced when they were starting off. The organization aims to minimize the struggle for budding streamers.

Edited by R. Elahi