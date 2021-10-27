Twitter reacts as Pokimane announces the launch of her talent management brand RTS

Imane "Pokimane" Anys took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that she would be announcing the biggest venture of her career so far. A lot of speculation arose about what it could be, including the possibility of the Moroccan streamer joining an Esports organization.
However, the streamer has finally made the announcement, and Twitter could not be more excited for her.
Imane announced the launch of her talent management brand, RTS. The consulting firm will aim to help creators increase their reach and guide them as they head into various ventures in the future. She will take on the role of Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer for RTS.
Twitter congratulates Pokimane for her new venture, RTS
As soon as Pokimane announced her latest venture on Twitter, fans and friends swarmed in to congratulate the streamer for the same.
Fans of the streamer also congratulated her on the venture.
When asked what RTS meant, Anys revealed that it was "a nod towards the gaming genre 'real-time strategy'."
As was expected, given the current state of affairs in the streaming industry, there were some jokes about skincare and blue light, which is an apparent reference to Valkyrae's ongoing RFLCT controversy.
These comparisons are bound to come up, as she announced her brand a few days after Valkyrae's skincare brand, RFLCT, was accused of scamming impressionable youngsters due to its claims of protecting the skin from the harmful effects of blue light.
Valkyrae revealed that she no longer wishes to be involved in the project, but is contractually bound to do so. However, she has removed all RFLCT related information and promotions from her official Twitter handle.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Pokimane's brand, interestingly, deals with problems exactly like this. RTS aims to help streamers with problems that many budding streamers face regarding business deals and other partnerships that they may agree to take up in the future.
Imane has embarked upon this venture, reflecting upon the struggles that she and her fellow creators faced when they were starting off. The organization aims to minimize the struggle for budding streamers.