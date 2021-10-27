Twitter goes berserk with theories as Pokimane promises the "biggest announcement of her career" today

Twitter is having a field day as Pokimane just sent out one of the most exciting tweets in a long while. The popular Twitch streamer took to Twitter to tell her fans that she will be making the "biggest announcement of her career" in just a few hours.

The tweet instantly attracted the attention of not only her fans but also colleagues, entertainment media and even Twitch itself. Her thread was flooded with replies where people have since been assuming what the announcement will be about.

Ranging from her retirement to abandoning Twitch for YouTube, fans have countless theories about what she will be announcing. While Pokimane did end up dismissing certain rumors, fans will have to wait until October 27, 10.00 am PST, to know what Poki has to say.

Fans try to guess what Pokimane could be announcing today

pokimane @pokimanelol biggest announcement of my career :)

If Imane is planning to make the "biggest announcement of her career", it is certainly going to be a major change in her streaming lifestyle. Naturally, fans are concerned about what is on her mind.

One of the most popular guesses would be her switch to streaming on YouTube permanently. However, since Twitch replied to Pokimane's tweet, one can assume that she is on good terms with her current streaming platform.

If Pokimane is not switching to YouTube, what else could be the biggest change in her career? Another popular theory is that she is finally joining an esports organization after her newfound interest and skills in Valorant. Poki is still in the prime of her career and can certainly join a female Valorant lineup.

Fans assume that Pokimane is going to make her relationship public

Several fans have suggested that Pokimane might be going public about her private life. However, Poki has never liked talking about her relationships in public. Moreover, her tweet clearly states that it is an announcement about her career.

Jake🔥ThankYouMiura @JakeOfLight @pokimanelol so we're finally going public🙏🏾 i knew this day would come!! @pokimanelol so we're finally going public🙏🏾 i knew this day would come!!

The tweets are just fans shipping themselves with Pokimane. This highlights a greater problem of Poki and her simps. Fortunately, her announcement is going to be much more exciting than a relationship.

Pokimane dismisses retirement rumors, is not hosting 'Drama Alert'

For the last few months, Poki has, on many occasions, conveyed to her fans that she is not having fun while streaming. Therefore, many of them are assuming that the big announcement is actually about her retirement.

Fortunately for those who love watching her stream, the popular Twitch streamer confirmed that she is not retiring anytime soon.

Yet another rumor that Poki dismissed about her announcement was that she is not hosting Drama Alert. Keemstar recently announced his retirement from the popular show after a 14-year-long career, and fans have been pitching Poki as his replacement. However, when someone mentioned this as a reply to her tweet, Poki reacted by saying, "LMAO imagine".

Pokimane is not hosting 'Drama Alert'

Keemstar even mocked Poki's tweet, saying that he only allowed her to host one episode, and she shouldn't call this the biggest announcement of her career.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR I told her she could host 1 episode. One! 🤦‍♂️ I told her she could host 1 episode. One! 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/gio6fBe0zU

These are only a few of the guesses in a vast ocean of theories about Pokimane's big announcement. A few popular opinions also include Imane starring in a Marvel movie and launching her own makeup line after the Valkyrae and RFLCT fiasco.

However, fans won't know for sure what Poki has to say until 10.00 am PST today.

