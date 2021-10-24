"Here's my number, you can text me": Pokimane opens up about her dating experience that quickly turned awkward

Pokimane can easily be labeled one of the most relatable streamers in the community. She likes to keep it real with her fans and has often faced very awkward and embarrassing moments on livestreams which have made for great laughs. However, her awkward moments are not limited only to her streams, as was clear from an incident she narrated on an OfflineTV podcast with fellow streamer Disguised Toast.

Apart from narrating the awkward incident, Pokimane also revealed that she often gets banned on dating apps because the app thinks she is trying to catfish people, even though she is simply putting up her pictures.

Pokimane narrates an awkward dating experience she had

During the OfflineTV podcast, Disguised Toast nudged Pokimane to narrate her bad dating experiences and even alluded to the specific story he wanted to hear. Pokimane, amid her laughter, announced that she would try to keep the story as short as possible.

The Moroccan streamer revealed she had never dated anyone of Middle Eastern origin and had decided to get on an offbeat dating app known as Baklava. She tried to keep her profile as inconspicuous as possible so that she did not get banned. She soon got very overwhelmed by the number of things she had to do in the app, so she deleted it. However, she had matched with one man and had spoken to him, so she gave him her number and asked him to text her if he wanted to.

Pokimane used to be on a dating app named Baklava (Image via Sportskeeda)

The streamer narrated that the guy texted her soon after, and they decided to go for a dinner date four days later. However, the man texted her so much over the four days that Pokimane found it somewhat overwhelming and did not feel like going for the date. The streamer went for the date regardless and claimed that she was "pleasantly surprised" by the man, and they spoke about many things.

OfflineTV @OfflineTV OTV PODCAST #3 IS NOW OUT!! 🎙️Tune in to one of the SPICIEST (🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶 ) episodes of the OTV podcast talking about dating, friendships, and making money with @DisguisedToast and @pokimanelol 😳▶️ youtu.be/oob3wZV4FNs OTV PODCAST #3 IS NOW OUT!! 🎙️Tune in to one of the SPICIEST (🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶 ) episodes of the OTV podcast talking about dating, friendships, and making money with @DisguisedToast and @pokimanelol 😳▶️youtu.be/oob3wZV4FNs https://t.co/8xNFYhW5ir

However, halfway into the date, the man mentioned that he had two children about four and five years old with his ex-wife. Pokimane claimed that this got her very surprised, and she became very awkward immediately. The streamer stated that she found it very weird that the man who had texted her non-stop for the past four days with lots of details about his life had failed to mention this important detail to her. It seemed like he actively tried to keep that part of his life a secret.

"On my profile page, it's three photos of me and my cat, and it's like, on his, it's all just solo shots. His Instagram? Solo shots. Like, he looks so single, bachelor, no kids whatsoever."

The streamer revealed that she would have been more comfortable if the man had mentioned it earlier and not simply dumped the information on her out of nowhere. Regardless, it's safe to say that Pokimane has not used dating apps since this incident.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar