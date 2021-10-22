"You fell off": Pokimane explains why she is never using Twitter for 'advice' again

Pokimane has always been known to be very interactive with her fans, often sharing her opinions regarding various matters with them. On several occasions, the popular streamer has even asked her Twitter followers for help with technical issues related to her devices. However, she has made it quite clear that she will not be doing so any longer and even stated the reason for this sudden decision.

"I should never tweet asking for advice, I just shouldn't. I shouldn't."

Pokimane reveals she used to be a Best Buy tech

In a recent stream, Pokimane explained why she had chosen to refrain from asking for technical advice on Twitter. She mentioned that it was because she received very generic advice from the people in the comments, which was generally unhelpful.

"You want to know why? Because 'unplug it, replug it, ratio, you fell off, take this L' head a**es are gonna be all up in my mentions."

The streamer then went on to reveal that she used to work as tech support at Best Buy at the young age of 17. As a result of that profession, she usually tries troubleshooting and all the usual steps needed to fix such problems before turning to Twitter for a solution, but quickly grew frustrated when the Twitter community asked her to do the very same things that she had already done.

"When I was 17, I worked as a Best Buy technician, and I was the youngest person that they ever hired at that place. I was the tech support for Best Buys all over the world. I troubleshooted their s**t in French, in English, b**ch. I dispatched technicians, I did the whole thing! I know how to troubleshoot!"

Pokimane clearly seemed to be quite annoyed that her Twitter community kept suggesting basic troubleshooting methods to help her with technical problems related to her PC instead of useful information that could help her. However, fans in the YouTube comments raised their eyebrows at the Moroccan streamer for expecting intricate technical advice on Twitter. Most people, however, had one question for OfflineTV's star, Pokimane.

"But has she tried turning it off and on again?"

