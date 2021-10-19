Pokimane in disbelief as she finds an unexpected guest during a Valorant game

Pokimane always has something unusual happening in her livestreams. Be it receiving huge amounts of donations, flirty messages or her housemates pulling pranks on her, Poki's livestreams are nothing short of entertaining.

In a recent incident, Pokimane burst out laughing when she found her manager in a Valorant lobby while she was streaming the game.

Pokimane finds her manager in the lobby while streaming Valorant

Pokimane was playing Valorant on a livestream when she ran into her manager in one of the lobbies. When Pokimane burst out laughing, realizing that it was her manager, the latter asked if she just got caught playing Valorant while Poki was streaming.

"Did I just get caught in 4K?"

The streamer, amidst her laughter, tried to act stern.

"Yes, you did. Go back to work!"

Pokimane revealed shortly after that the person she was speaking to was her manager. Overall, the incident was a very funny moment that the duo shared unintentionally.

Unusual incidents are not uncommon on Pokimane's channel. Since she likes to keep it real on her channel, she has often done things on livestreams which make for hilarious moments. For instance, Pokimane has been Rickrolled on livestream in the most hilarious way possible.

On another occasion, Pokimane was seen reacting to Tiktok videos, when she saw a video where a woman simply tossed her cat behind her. The Moroccan streamer was left speechless for quite some time when she saw this, before trying to figure out if it was safe for the cat or not.

Also Read

Pokimane is easily one of the most entertaining streamers to watch, especially since the streamer restarted her in-real-life (IRL) vlogs. Pokimane seems to attract unusual things wherever she is, so her audience is continuously entertained with weird occurrences or her shenanigans on livestreams.

After all, there must be some reason why she is considered to be the queen of Twitch.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan