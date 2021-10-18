Pokimane vows to get "fit" as she heads to train after a 9-hour long stream

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has quite a large following on her Twitch and YouTube. The streamer is one of the biggest Twitch streamers globally and naturally streams for long hours every day.

The Moroccan streamer recently revealed that she is attempting to make a conscious effort to stay fit. Despite her hectic streaming schedule, she aims to hit the gym at least 2-3 times a week and vows to stick to it. Recently, Pokimane said she went to the gym after having streamed for 9 hours.

Pokimane, like many other streamers, has been making an active effort at staying fit. Due to their long streaming hours, professional streamers often have to stay in the same sitting position for long hours, adversely affecting their health. Therefore, they need to stay fit as much as possible.

For this reason, Pokimane has been hitting the gym at least twice a week. She explained her workout routine, saying that she usually lifts weights and does cardio. However, if she cannot make it to the gym, she makes sure to engage in some light stretching or yoga at home itself.

"Gymming, even after 9 hours of streaming, yes. Because we are getting fit!"

Pokimane has recently restarted her IRL streams, where she vlogs her daily life. Her IRL streams feature her OfflineTV friends, other streamer friends, and the star of the show is usually her cat, Mimi.

The streamer discusses a wide variety of things on her IRL streams, such as food, movies, and her opinions about many things. Viewers can even watch the streamer spend a day with her friends on her IRL streams, which are a big hit.

Pokimane has joined the list of streamers making a conscious effort to keep their health in check. Previously, the gaming community has seen Fortnite stars SypherPK and Tfue making incredible efforts to stay fit, and the results are incredible.

