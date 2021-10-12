Pokimane shows off her new tattoos on livestream, chaos ensues

It seems like Pokimane is leaving behind the cute image that she held all these days. Twitter recently saw the Moroccan streamer's new "good girl gone bad" appearance, where she is sporting tattoos all over her left arm.

The streamer even shared the "first look" of her tattoos on her livestream. As expected, fans and friends both on Twitter and on livestream went crazy over her new look.

Pokimane reveals her new tattoos on livestream

On a recent livestream, Pokimane revealed her new tattoos. It seems that they are transfer tattoos. However, as the streamer said on her stream,

"If they look real, isn't that all that matters?"

While Pokimane's cute aesthetic suits her, this is a fresh look for the streamer, which seems to fit her too. Her fans and friends went crazy over her new look, suggesting that the streamer should consider getting actual tattoos.

ethan 🎃 @ItsEthanOC @pokimanelol dear pokimane, I would sell my whole setup just for the chance for you to acknowledge my name in your twitch stream, i will donate anything just to fund and support your amazing stream. @pokimanelol dear pokimane, I would sell my whole setup just for the chance for you to acknowledge my name in your twitch stream, i will donate anything just to fund and support your amazing stream.

Cure🇨🇴 @qcures @pokimanelol Im crying 😭 Im literally crying so much 😭You are so beautiful I can’t stop crying😭 @pokimanelol Im crying 😭 Im literally crying so much 😭You are so beautiful I can’t stop crying😭

Her friends in the streaming community also love this new look on the OfflineTV star.

minx @JustaMinx @pokimanelol i can bark if u want @pokimanelol i can bark if u want

tina :D @TinaKitten @pokimanelol im frothing at the mouth im gonna hug u so tight when i see u @pokimanelol im frothing at the mouth im gonna hug u so tight when i see u

QuarterJade @QuarterJade @pokimanelol ok imane with tattoos hits different 😵‍💫🤍 @pokimanelol ok imane with tattoos hits different 😵‍💫🤍

Mizkif, who has been rumoured to be in a relationship with the OfflineTV streamer after his break-up with Maya Higa, also commented on her tweet. He gave photographic evidence that he approved of her new tattoos.

While tattoos do not seem to fit into the OfflineTV star's usual aesthetic, her fans have welcomed the new look with open arms. Furthermore, the streamer has opted for a tattoo style that is very artistic and therefore does not look entirely out of place on her. She is sporting multiple tattoos on her upper arm and forearm. However, these tattoos are not connected, so it can't be said that she got a tattoo sleeve.

Also Read

Fans pouring in their love and support for Pokimane's new look (Image via Gooba on YouTube)

The Moroccan streamer never seems to go out of the news, attracting her audience towards her activities all the time. While last week fans were shocked when they learned how much Pokimane earns from Twitch, the streamer has given them something new to obsess over this week. The streamer may have decided to start experimenting with her appearance and choice of aesthetic, but her fans are here to pour their love and support for their favourite streamer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar