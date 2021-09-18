SypherPK and Tfue win over the Internet after sharing photos from their workout session

Tfue and SypherPK are two of the biggest gaming giants when it comes to their respective titles. However, recently, both of them took an active interest in leading a healthier lifestyle and focusing on their body. The results of their efforts have been incredible, as both of them seem to have gotten closer to their desired body image.

Tfue and SypherPK are a rather unique pair of workout partners. Before their transformation, Tfue was rather skinny, while SypherPK was on the healthier side. However, they have both worked extremely hard on their bodies, and the results are truly amazing.

SypherPK shares pictures from his workout session with Tfue

In a recent tweet, SypherPK shared pictures of one of his training sessions with fellow gamer, Tfue.

The images in the post showed the astonishing results of the effort the streamers have put in over the past year.

The post garnered a lot of attention from fans and friends of both streamers. Popular figures like Nick Eh 30 commented on their progress.

Fans took the opportunity to share "Before/After" pictures of the streamers, clearly portraying the results of their hard work and dedication.

A fan even pointed out the resemblance between a Fortnite character and the Fortnite star, SypherPK.

The streamers have worked very hard on their bodies with routines consisting of strict diet plans and intense workout regimes.

SypherPK regularly shares updates about his workout progress on his Twitter handle, and has even uploaded YouTube videos speaking about the same.

Tfue, on the other hand, is more subtle when it comes to showing off his progress on the internet and tends to be funny about it.

As gaming streamers, Tfue and SypherPK have a more or less sedentary lifestyle. Therefore, it is important for them to put in those hours for their workouts to maintain a healthy body. Their fitness journeys so far have been truly inspiring, as they have worked hard to achieve their body image goals together.

