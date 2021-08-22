Remember Fortnite's SypherPK? You wouldn't believe how he looks after 9 months of working out

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan has been quite vocal about his fitness journey on social media platforms. He has always shared details about his dietary routine and workout regime. From the pictures he shares, it seems like he is on a mission to get absolutely shredded.

Thanks for all the love on today’s vlog ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KBKMtgWZXD — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 21, 2021

He has shared pictures of his progress regularly, and the difference is quite impressive. Streamers and fans alike have been very supportive and encouraging through his journey, which must have motivated him a lot more.

SypherPK has lost a considerable amount of weight in 9 months

SypherPK recently shared his story via a short video on his YouTube channel. In the video, he revealed that he had lost around 75 pounds in the short span of 9 months. He caught the attention of many streamers and viewers via the thumbnail itself.

Many believed that he had edited the first picture for the thumbnail to show a visible difference, however they all realized that it was showing real progress.

Twitch streamer Adept was one of the streamers who could not believe that the picture of SypherPK from 2019 was an unedited photo:

"I genuinely thought this before picture was edited for YT thumbnail but the first clip in the video shows it was very real, you're insane! Thanks for sharing."

Other popular entities like Jake Lucky, FaZe Flea, and Nick Eh 30 also commented on SypherPK's progress, appreciating his commendable effort.

BEAST MODE [ON] off — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) August 21, 2021

Your arm vein is bigger than my arm — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 21, 2021

holy shit you went super saiyan — dk (@dakotaz) August 21, 2021

However, it was not all smooth sailing. SypherPK saw a lot of haters commenting and saying that they liked how he looked earlier better. Furthermore, he received a lot of unnecessary hate for focusing on his physical appearance.

But SypherPK was quick to address his haters with a powerful tweet, which basically suggested that haters would always try to drag people down, but they must trust their will and chase their goals.

Hundreds of comments like these.



Important lesson, plenty of people would rather drag you down than let you push forward towards your goals. Even friends and family might unintentionally do this to you. Trust your own will and chase after your goals. pic.twitter.com/aUfoJcllCv — SypherPK (@SypherPK) March 12, 2021

Physique is not the only thing changing about SypherPK. The streamer even decided to switch up his hairstyle, which included both his haircut and color.

2021 saw the transformation of the entire physical appearance of SypherPK, and fans are loving it.

