Ludwig challenges Dr DisRespect to a 1v1 for $1 million

Popular streamer Ludwig threw out the ultimate challenge to fellow YouTube Gaming streamer Dr DisRespect to see who's the better gamer with a $1 million on the line.

Ludwig recently made his move to YouTube Gaming from Twitch, and has found some trouble with bans on the platform. However, that hasn't stopped him from doling out a challenge to the Two Time earlier today.

The American streamer wants a 1v1 against the leader of the Champions Club, and this is a matchup that every streaming fan would love to see.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren



1v1



luggage vs the doc



lets say.. $1 million on the line @DrDisrespect lets find out who's the better gamer this week1v1luggage vs the doclets say.. $1 million on the line @DrDisrespect lets find out who's the better gamer this week1v1luggage vs the doclets say.. $1 million on the line

Ludwig wants to go head-to-head against Dr Disrespect in a battle for the ages

Earlier today, Ludwig issued the challenge against Dr DisRespect in a tweet that specified his wish to fight the popular streamer in a 1v1 matchup.

Over the past few years, the two streamers have dominated the gaming world with their regular streams featuring a variety of video game titles.

While Dr DisRespect has focussed much more on battle royale titles like Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends, he can also dish out some damage in competitive FPS titles like Valorant.

However, Ludwig doesn't lag far behind on gaming prowess. While he might not be as cracked as Dr DisRespect on the sticks in battle royale and FPS titles, he probably has the advantage in games that don't belong to the genre.

However, Ludwig has the disadvantage of not being regularly thrown into situations with high-stakes and playing against someone with money on the line. Over the years, Doc has played a ton of competitive tournaments for games like Warzone and others. Additionally, fans might also remember the iconic challenge from iFerg to play against him on Call of Duty: Mobile with a $100,000 on the line.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Last time Doc was challenged was a $100,000 1v1 in CoD mobile 😂 I wanna see one of these challenges actually accepted Last time Doc was challenged was a $100,000 1v1 in CoD mobile 😂 I wanna see one of these challenges actually accepted

This is why the battle between "The Luggage and the Doc" is something fans are excited about, as rarely do two streamers at the top of their game face off against each other in a cut-throat battle to see who's better at what they do.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen if Dr DisRespect will accept the showdown of a lifetime against Ludwig. It's unclear whether this matchup will even take place, but if there's anything fans know about the Two Time, it's the fact that he's never going to shy away from a challenge.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win this 1 v 1 matchup? Dr Disrespect Ludwig 0 votes so far