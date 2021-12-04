Ludwig set to bid adieu to the Mogul Money gameshow series with a live "Championship Series"

During a recent livestream, Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren announced that his popular game show, Mogul Money, was coming to an end. However, he plans to send off the show in absolute style by organizing a Championship Series early in 2022.

The Championship series will be held live in Los Angeles in the first quarter of 2022, so fans can watch the event take place live. However, Ludwig emphasized that he would not continue with the show after the Championship Series is over.

Ludwig announces Mogul Money Championship Series in Los Angeles

Ludwig addressed the future of his successful show, Mogul Money, in a recent livestream. According to him, the latest episode, which featured the likes of Leslie and Sykkuno, was the final episode of the show. He had the idea of a six-episode show, and did not consider the idea of a second season for the same.

Ludwig reveals he will not host a second season of Mogul Money (Image via Ludwin Clips on YouTube)

"I originally signed up Mogul Money for a six-episode season. I didn’t have any plans for season two, and I still don’t."

However, he revealed plans for a Championship Series of Mogul Money live, where fans can watch the game show take place in real life. However, Ludwig has set a pretty tight schedule for himself, announcing that the gameshow will take place in the first quarter of 2022 itself.

"I had an idea. Mogul Money live, one-day finale for the entire show. Live in Los Angeles sometime Q1 2022, where you guys can come and watch Mogul Money in person. Not just one show, but an entire championship series."

The streamer also committed to the idea, saying that now that he has announced it, he will have to follow through with the plan. Further, he explained that he wants to do something on a scale as grand as Mogul Money in the future, but it might not necessarily be a gameshow again.

The idea still seems to be in its early stages, and it did not really sound like Ludwig had anything planned out concretely for the same. It will be interesting to see how the details of the event fall into place over time.

