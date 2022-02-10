"Most underrated performers in the history of entertainment": Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman talk about their worth as streamers

Streamers Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman had a small discussion about what they think a streamer is worth in the wide world of media and entertainment, creating a discussion on Twitter about the topic.
Herschel "Dr Disrespect" and Tim "TimTheTatman" are extremely popular YouTube streamers, mainly playing battle royale games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Player Unknown's Battle Grounds, and Fortnite. They are both extremely talented at the games they play, and are both good friends.
During their latest collaborative stream playing Warzone, Herschel brought up his opinion on a streamer's worth to the entertainment industry, claiming that they are the most underappreciated entertainment providers in history.
"From a mainstream standpoint and in terms of a talent standpoint, we are the most underrated performers in the history of entertainment."
Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman share their opinions on how much they believe streamers are worth
Tim then takes a second to respond to what was said, trying to find the best way to word his opinion.
"It's funny because outside-in, we're just playing video games and we just sit here all day, right? And it's easy, until somebody else tries to (stream) then they kinda understand what it's actually about."
Dr Disrespect then adds on to what Tim had said, saying that even though it's an easy job to do in general, it's still hard to climb to the positions he and Tim have gotten to with millions of fans.
"Well, anybody can do it, but to be good at it... *chuckles* I mean, I'm not sitting here with twenty-five people watching, you know what I mean? I've got millions."
Twitter users shared their opinions on what Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman had said, with most agreeing that it's a tough subject as streaming is easier in theory and harder in practice.
The majority seem to agree that streamers are at the very least underappreciated, saying that so many streamers put in hours and hours of effort every day to keep their audience entertained. While some didn't agree with the exact wording, they understood what they were trying to say.
Their value may be unrealized by the overall entertainment industry, but it seems like their fans know that their favorite streamers are incredibly valuable for giving them a seemingly endless supply of entertainment.