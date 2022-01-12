"I quit bro, I just quit.": TimTheTatman talks about quitting CoD Warzone in passionate on-stream rant

Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar is a long-time player of CoD Warzone and streamer, but that could end. In an epic rant, TimTheTatman threatens to quit playing completely.

It sounds like a real love-hate relationship, but the long-time Warzone player could be at his breaking point.

“I’m beyond myself dude… I quit, bro, I just quit! Why can’t I do anything in this game! I’m done. I need to take a break.”

Warzone Gameplay Issue Causes TimTheTatman to Rage

On January 9, 2022, TimTheTatman was playing CoD Warzone and tried to finish a downed opponent. Instead of drawing his weapon, he “drew” fists. This caused TimTheTatMan to get dropped instead. Understandably upset, the streamer raged at the game after a few moments of silence.

“What?! Why can’t I execute without a gun?! Bro! All I can do, dude! All I can do is punch with my fists? Bro! I tried to execute and it wouldn’t let me!”

TimTheTatman raged at how the game went, trying to draw a weapon to defeat someone and move on. Instead, the game made him try to melee someone down. The end result was a death for TimTheTatman and a rage-fueled rant for the internet.

“I’m beyond myself dude… I quit, bro, I just quit! Why can’t I do anything in this game! I’m done. I need to take a break. I have to go somewhere, I don’t know where. Why does nothing in this game actually work, bro! This game is just totally chalked.”

The hardest part is that Tim clearly still loves Warzone. Many popular streamers have opted to play other Battle Royale titles like Apex Legends or even return to Fortnite. That’s not what Tim wants though.

“The hardest part is I really love the game. I do, I do love Warzone, but holy f*ck! What else am I going to play right now? I don’t want to play Apex Legends, I don’t want to play Minecraft. What else am I going to play? There’s nothing else, but then Warzone is just…”

Tim called himself a clown for continuing to play Warzone during his rant.

“I need to walk away, take a step back, look in the mirror. I’m going to throw on a clown nose, and just stare at myself for continuing to play this game.”

TimtheTatman's community is huge and the response was a mixture of trolling and agreement. One in particular pointed out that his opinion is shared by the majority of the community.

Tim's community shares his opinion. (Image courtesy of Youtube)

Others simply agree, saying that this sort of thing is why they have not played in a while. They want the game to succeed and love it, but the rage is real.

Tim's community feels the same frustration that he does. (image courtesy of Youtube)

He's not the only player this has happened to either. Trying to draw a weapon and instead taking out a pair of fists ruins an epic moment and can understandably make someone rage.

At least he's not the only one to glitch like this. (image courtesy of Youtube)

TimTheTatman's reaction isn't uncommon and he's quick to speak his mind. Many want the game to succeed, but wind up frustrated by the bugs and glitches. Tim channeled the anger that many others no doubt feel right now.

