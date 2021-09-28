Top 5 Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman moments that took the internet by surprise

Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm IV and Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar were recently reunited after the latter signed an exclusive streaming contract with YouTube streaming.

TimTheTatman revealed that Dr Disrespect’s presence on YouTube played a huge role in his decision to switch to the platform from Twitch. The two streamers are long-time friends and earlier used to collaborate for COD streams on Twitch regularly.

Over the years, the two have played multiple games together and have, as a result, developed a strong friendship. The following article looks at five of the most surprising moments that the two were involved in.

Five of the most surprising Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman moments

5) When Dr Disrespect pretended to be interested in TimTheTatman’s new sponsorship

While the two share an obvious bond, they are quick to mock and tease each other, with a number of hilarious moments taking place in recent years. One of them occurred recently, in September 2021, when Dr Disrespect decided to play a loud sound clip when Tim was talking about his new sponsorship with AT&T.

Tim was speaking about his new sponsorship, but the Doc hilariously decided that he was not interested. The incident was followed by a hilarious Twitter post in which the Doc congratulated his friend, albeit reluctantly.

4) When Dr Disrespect mocked TimTheTatman’s COD Vanguard skills

During a recent collaborative stream, TimTheTatman was criticized by the Doc for his COD: Vanguard skills. Dr Disrespect suggested that Tim was scared of the opponents and spent considerable time critiquing his friend.

“Who are you afraid of, Timmy. Don’t tell me it’s Swagg that he’s afraid of? I’d bury Swagg. I’d cut him down so fast. Jesus, you’re two and eleven. You’re not doing sh*t! Timmy, I just realized, I think your K/D is less than one! Oh my God, do you hear him? How many times, Tim? What do you mean, it’s not fair? Wake up!”

While Dr Disrespect is known for his brutal persona, fans would still have been surprised by the intense criticism that the Doc handed out to TimTheTatman.

3) When Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman engaged in a YouTube thumbnail war

Dr Disrespect had earlier criticized YouTube Gaming and appeared to have a range of issues with the platform. However, since TimTheTatman’s move, the two have hosted multiple hilarious streams.

Tim recently started a thumbnail war against the Doc when he posted a hilarious photo as a YouTube thumbnail in which he could be seen holding a tiny Dr Disrespect in his hands. This led to the Doc responding with a hilarious thumbnail of his own, in which he could be seen carrying Tim in a baby carrier.

2) When Dr Disrespect called out TimTheTatman for saying “bro” too much

Back in September 2020, Dr Disrespect noticed a hilarious habit that Tim had, something that he has since regularly mocked him for. The Doc posted a clip on Twitter showing viewers exactly how many times Tim said the word “bro” during just five minutes of one of his streams.

This led to a range of hilarious reactions from the community and fellow content creators. TimTheTatman himself responded to the post, as can be seen above. Needless to say, the exchange was one of the funniest that the two have engaged in throughout their careers.

1) When Dr Disrespect welcomed TimTheTatman to YouTube Gaming

While Tim had earlier revealed that Dr Disrespect’s presence on YouTube played a huge role in his decision to switch from Twitch, the Doc has seldom expressed love for his friend and fellow content creator.

However, once the move happened, the Doc could not help but gush and said he was looking forward to reuniting with his friend. The post and the Doc’s visible happiness at the news was surprising for fans, as the streamer claimed that the move was not just good for him but also for the platform.

