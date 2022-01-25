"You tried to get me, didn't you?": Dr DisRespect almost says N-word while reading YouTube stream donations

Herschel "Dr DisRespect" Beahm IV came dangerously close to a controversial slip-up during one of his recent streams.

The content creator had been reading out donations and had come across a member notification for an "Alvaro Zuñiga," whose last name he struggled to pronounce. After successfully dodging the alleged bait, he light-heartedly asked Alvaro if they were trying to "get him."

"You tried to get me, didn't you. You really did, huh?"

Dr DisRespect avoids a slip up by a razor-thin margin

At the time of the incident, Beahm had been streaming Call of Duty: Warzone on his official YouTube channel. (Timestamp: 2:18:42)

He looked over to his chat and read messages, donations, and other displayed contributions. At one point, he came across a six-month member notification for a viewer known as Alvaro Zuñiga, whose name he read:

"Alvaro Zuniga. Zunig- Zunija. Zuni- nya. Nya. Ni- Zunyaija."

Immediately afterward, Beahm turned to look at the camera and stated the following, directly addressing Alvaro.

"You tried to get me, didn't you. You really did, huh? Alvaro? You tried to get me? Huh? That's you? Did you try to get me? You tried didn't you. You tried to get me, didn't you. You tried, didn't you."

Sheepishly smiling, Beahm took a short pause before continuing:

"You tried to put a little Spanish twist on it, huh? Put the little thing about the 'n' to have me kinda pro- got it. Gotcha. Gotcha. Uhuh. Gotcha."

The streamer then began reading other comments sent to him after the incident. One, in particular, mentioned how the situation could have turned nasty, prompting him to say the following:

"No it wouldn't have. Unless it's clipped and taken out of context and posted up on social media and say, 'Oh God, this guy said this, he's a racist.' Even then, I'd challenge it real quick, boom, I'd get right in there."

Viewers react to Dr DisRespect almost getting baited

People in Beahm's stream at the time found the moment funny, spamming laughing emotes. One attempted to inform him that Zuñiga was a Spanish name.

Reactions to Dr DisRespect's close call

According to a quick search, Zuñiga is of Spanish origin, particularly from the Basque region. It is used by families who used to live in or near Estuñiga in Navarre, Spain. In Mexico, the frequency of families who use the surname is 1:641.

Years after his ban from Twitch, Beahm now streams on YouTube. His latest stream sits at 534k viewers, with his YouTube video maintaining around the same amount of viewership.

Edited by Srijan Sen