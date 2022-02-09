What we know about the Call of Duty Warzone hidden Caldera bunker Easter egg

Call of Duty Warzone players are eagerly awaiting further information on the release of Warzone Pacific and Vanguard Season Two. The majority of official information has been kept under wraps, and players are yet to get a Season Two roadmap.

Whether it is Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, Call of Duty is famous for including Easter eggs in its games. These are intended to reward gamers for performing unusual tasks. The developers have one for each map they have launched in the Battle Royale mode.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty What's been your go-to drop spot in Caldera so far? What's been your go-to drop spot in Caldera so far? 👀 https://t.co/RBPmT6tmyF

Hidden caldera bunker Easter egg in Call of Duty Warzone shows codes on various objects

On the surface of Caldera, the players have discovered locked bunkers with no method of access. Secret codes are now being discovered all across the map, pointing to a buried bunker Easter egg on the island:

A Reddit user posted two pictures shot on Caldera which may contain enigmatic information:

As depicted in the images, the player has discovered a set of codes that have been randomly placed on various objects. Players speculate that they might be keys to access the island's subterranean bunker:

Season 2 updates

The Season Two patch's actual file size is yet to be revealed. On PlayStation 4, the game will apparently be a 47.285 GB download. As a result, the next update is estimated to be over 10 GB in size overall.

It has been ten weeks since the game made the transition from Verdansk to the Pacific, and Season Two is already on the horizon. On Sunday, February 13, players can pre-download the large patch, and it will be made active at 9:00 am on Monday, February 14.

Also Read Article Continues below

As servers are scheduled to go offline, there will undoubtedly be some bugs. However, things are expected to go more smoothly when compared to prior season swaps.

Edited by Siddharth Satish