Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 2 leak claims new aircraft can destroy Buy Stations and Loadout Drops

Caldera in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will enter its second stage via Season 2 with a ton of changes to follow. A recent leak has shown a new aircraft capable of wrecking havoc on both Buy Stations and Loadout Drops with its might is set to feature soon.

Season 2 has already been delayed by a bit and as the days go by, players are getting more eager to get their hands on it. The release of this news will hype up the new season even more. The new season was supposed to be released on February 2, but will now be publicly available from February 14, 2022.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific's new aircraft Bomber might just be the strongest vehicle in the game

Apparently, a vehicle going by the name "Bomber" has been found to be embedded in the game's code by a Twitter user named Real1tyUK.

Until now, players in Warzone were used to normal vehicles like jeeps, planes and choppers for faster travel. The introduction of this heavily damage-dealing mammoth might be the next game-changer.

The description log says:

"When it's time to call in the big guns, there's no better vehicle at your disposal than the Bomber. This aircraft packs a heavy punch, with seating for three in turrets and a spot for a pilot who can drop explosive payload-bombs that can turn buy stations into shrapnel and reduce loadout crates to debris. Though less agile than the Dauntless, the Bomber's exceptional armor lets this bird take a beating."

This particular ability will potentially change the ongoing meta in Call of Duty: Warzone and any player who gets control of this new aircraft will certainly use it to their fullest advantage. If successful, a handful of players will not be able to upgrade their weapons or equip killstreaks and other tactical abilities.

However, the exact workings of the "Bomber" aircraft, its time of arrival, its ammo limit, and the total of spawns in a match are yet to be discovered. Rebirth Island might also be getting replaced by a new smaller map with the release of Pacific Season Two.

The leaks are yet to be officially confirmed by the developers of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and fans should take this information with a grain of salt. All the latest news can be found on their official Twitter handle.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan