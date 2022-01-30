Warzone’s Caldera map is filled with unused areas as compared to Verdansk

The Caldera map was introduced by Call of Duty: Warzone’s Pacific update and offered a completely different setup from the iconic Verdansk map. While the Verdansk map was snowy and surrounded by mountains, the Caldera map brought lush vegetation, caves, small villages and waterfalls.

Despite Call of Duty referring to Caldera as a paradise for combat, the Warzone community has not been very fond of the map. A lot of negative reviews have come out stating their disappointment about the new map. Many think that the Caldera map is not very engaging to play and a major overhaul should be done to put POIs into proper locations.

Side-to-side map comparison reveals plenty of wasted space in Caldera map

A major reason for the Caldera map not being that engaging to players is due to its considerable amount of areas that remain unused. In a recent Reddit post, a Warzone player shared a side-to-side comparison between Caldera and Verdansk maps, which revealed the wasted spaces in both maps.

In the above reddit post, the highlighted red part represents the unused or wasted spaces in both the maps. The comparison clearly shows that Caldera has a lot of unused space as compared to Verdansk. The majority of these quiet areas cover the central, eastern and northern parts of the map. However, as shown in the above post, Verdansk has unused areas only on the boundaries consuming only a small fraction of the whole map.

This makes Verdansk a highly engaging map to play, while the gameplay on Caldera feels significantly slower. Many Reddit users stated that Caldera has too many empty spaces with almost no cover, and the pace is unbelievably slow after a few minutes. The gaming community thinks that developers should solve the issue by rearranging the POIs or introducing more POIs into the map.

Raven Software has already confirmed that Warzone Season 2 will bring significant changes to Caldera. This might include changes in the POI position or introduction to new locations. While nothing has been confirmed till now, players will get to experience the changes when Season 2 comes out on February 14, 2022.

