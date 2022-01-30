Warzone expert JGOD shuts down Kilo 141 buff rumor

There’s been a lot of talk in the Warzone world about the Kilo 141 gun being stealth-buffed, but JGOD has officially shut that down. One of the best minds in the Warzone scene took the weapon out and did some in-depth testing to see for himself.

However, his findings were that the Kilo 141 had not changed, no matter how many people claimed it was buffed. It’s not a bad assault rifle, but has it been improved? Absolutely not, according to JGOD.

Warzone’s JGOD says Kilo 141 has not changed

After extensive testing, JGOD posted a video to YouTube on January 28, discussing this rumored stealth buff for the assault rifle.

“I’ve been getting a lot of comments that the Kilo is back,” JGOD said. “I went ahead and tried it for myself. I tested the final damage drop-off – it still exists. Everything beyond 85 meters, it only does 18 damage which means it requires 14 shots to kill and gives it a 1 second plus TTK. Which is not that competitive.”

That isn’t to say the Kilo is a bad gun, not at all. It just depends on where it is being used. JGOD claimed that the weapon is good for Rebirth Island because there’s more control of where you’re getting into shootouts.

The Kilo 141 is a solid gun, but was it buffed? JGOD says "no" (Image via Activision Blizzard)

There are a lot of tight quarters with short hallways that make the most of the assault rifle’s capabilities. This could lead to Warzone players thinking the Kilo 141 received a stealth buff. Using it on Rebirth Island could lead to success in short-range combat.

JGOD did say there are plenty of Modern Warfare weapons that are good, but it’s essential to know the strengths and weaknesses of these guns. When you take Kilo to Caldera, it’s going to be a disappointment, considering how wide-open the areas are.

Of course, JGOD did well with the Kilo when it came to Rebirth Island. He understood exactly how close he needed to be to get the most out of the gun. Unfortunately, according to the pro player, this is not the case for players who were optimistic that the gun received a buff.

Unfortunately, the Kilo 141 didn't get the buff people thought it did. According to the pro, it's a solid gun on Rebirth Island but should be avoided on Caldera. The Kilo has the 36th highest KD in Warzone.

