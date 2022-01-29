Warzone pro Booya shows off overpowered Bullfrog loadout for Rebirth Island

There is no shortage of powerful weapons and loadouts in Warzone, but the Bullfrog SMG really seems to be making a comeback. A Warzone content creator for FaZe clan, Booya recently showed off what could be the most overpowered setup for the Bullfrog yet.

In this video, he absolutely mows down anyone who comes his way with ease and skill. No matter how many opponents came through, Booya’s aim was steady, and his Bullfrog destructive. What’s the secret?

Booya’s build makes quick work of all foes on Warzone

The submachine gun is for players who favor quick, aggressive combat in Warzone, and has long since been a popular archetype on Rebirth Island. Sure, there’s the MP-40, and that’s fine, but Booya showed off that the Bullfrog definitely cannot be slept on.

In a game like this, it’s incredibly important to have a weapon for close quarters, and the Bullfrog is exactly that. It sounds like the Bullfrog meta is back on the menu, thanks to the close-quarters map that is Rebirth Island. But what makes Booya’s so devastating? Here’s his loadout.

Booya’s Bullfrog SMG loadout

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Barrel: 7.4” Task Force

7.4” Task Force Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Real Grip: Serpent Wrap

Booya's Bullfrog is made for success (Image via FaZe Booya)

Though he does use normal barrels and stocks, the Bruiser Grip and Serpent Wrap allow more ADS speed, and as viewers can see in the video, he has excellent recoil control as he mows through foe after foe. Booya does point out that the Bruiser Grip and Serpent Wrap can be removed if the player prefers a magazine, but Booya prefers it this way. Many players go for the MP-40 right now, but the Bullfrog can take people by surprise in a variety of engagements.

FaZe Booya is a name worth mentioning too, as he’s one of the top Warzone players in the world. He also has a world record that they share for the most kills in a Quads game.

When it comes to getting close and finishing off an opponent with ease and finesse, Booya’s Bullfrog loadout is certainly one to consider as one of the most overpowered kits in the game right now. For players who want to bring back an old meta, the Bullfrog is ready to make a major comeback.

Edited by Ashish Yadav