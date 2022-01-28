Call of Duty: Warzone has a new bug that’s turning enemies invisible when players aim down the sights

Call of Duty: Warzone players are encountering yet another exploit that makes the enemy disappear every time they aim down the sights.

This is just another addition to the onslaught of problems that Warzone has been facing in recent months, and Raven Software indeed has their hands full with all the game-breaking bugs that have been plaguing the shooter.

In a recent Reddit post, a Warzone player showcased how annoying the bug is, which actually makes the game unplayable from time to time.

When aiming down the sights, enemies along with squadmates and other environmental features like fences and inanimate structures are disappearing out of sight. The glitch is taking place primarily on the new Caldera map, especially in locations near the Peak, Beach, and Mines.

Additionally, the Reddit thread revealed that the issue is widespread, and players from other platforms are facing the same problems as well. The glitch is not restricted to PC, and many state that the invisibility bug has been popping in and out for quite a few days now.

Raven Software should address game-breaking exploits before Call of Duty: Warzone season 2

Call of Duty: Warzone is plagued with a plethora of game-breaking bugs, which is frustrating the player base enough that many are opting to outright quit and uninstall the game.

There are some exploits in the shooter that are turning the entire Gulag invisible, while other bugs are making road vehicles fly on Caldera, thereby ruining the experience for many.

With Season 2 for Warzone and Vanguard set to arrive later this year, community members feel that Raven Software should first bring in updates to fix the base game before introducing additional updates.

Season 2 is expected to bring a significant amount of new content to Caldera, along with massive updates to the map itself.

Glitches that turn enemies invisible make it exceedingly difficult to play the game, and growing player frustrations around each of the Call of Duty titles are quite justified.

If bugs and exploits are not the ones ruining the game, then it’s the cheaters and aim-bot users that are making life difficult for the community. While the Ricochet anti-cheat is doing a much better job confronting hackers, it's still a long way from dealing with them effectively.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hopefully, Raven Software will look to implement all the necessary fixes for the game before pushing out season 2, as both Vanguard and Warzone are losing players by the day.

Edited by Shaheen Banu